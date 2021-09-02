'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed'





The SIU has done a good job; the NPA now has the information it needs to start a criminal investigation into former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, according to the DA’s Siviwe Gwarube

There is now irrefutable evidence that the Minister and his associates benefited unlawfully, she says

FILE: Embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges in relation to the dodgy Digital Vibes contract, Special Investigating Unit Head Advocate Andy Mothibi told Parliament on Tuesday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on its latest finding in its investigations into PPE corruption and Mkhize’s links to the communications contract

The SIU found that Digital Vibes quoted the Health Department R141 million while a second bidder came in at R69 million.

It says the bid evaluation committee gave Digital Vibes full marks on every measure, despite having only one year of experience.

The SIU’s Advocate Johnny Le Roux says that civil proceedings to recover some of the funds have commenced.

The SIU also told Scopa they are recovering R443 million of the R3.1 billion worth of PPE-linked corruption.

There are, according to the SIU, more than R7.8 billion in contracts under investigation or pending investigation.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube (scroll up to listen).

The SIU has been doing some sterling work. It’s heart-breaking to hear the extent of the rot… the NPA now has the information they need to start instituting a criminal investigation into the conduct of the former Minister… Siviwe Gwarube, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

It makes no sense why the President has been sitting on this SIU report since 30 June… This report is in the public interest and must be made public. Siviwe Gwarube, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

The SIU has been resolute… They assert that about R4 million between the former Minister and his close associates need to be recuperated… There’s now irrefutable evidence that this money was irregularly awarded… Siviwe Gwarube, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance