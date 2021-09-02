I wanted it to be a story of hope - Miss SA Shudu Musida on new children's book
- Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has written a children's book titled "Shudu Finds Her Magic"
- The book is available in six languages and is aimed at fostering mental health education among young kids
- Shudufhadzo says it was partly inspired by her own experience of being bullied as a child
Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida says her new children's book, Shudu Finds Her Magic, is meant to be a story of hope for young children facing bullying and mental health struggles.
The book, which has been published by Jacana Media, is available in six languages - Afrikaans, English, Sesotho, Venda, Xhosa, and Zulu.
Shudu Finds Her Magic is aimed at children aged from 4 to 9 and was written with the help of a child psychologist.
Musida says it was inspired by her own experience of being bullied at school.
She says the aim of the book is to help educate children about the concept of mental health from a young age to help combat societal stigma.
She also hopes it encourages young children not to suffer in silence.
Shudu Finds Her Magic retails at R95 at all major bookstores and includes colourful illustrations by Chantelle and Burgen Thorne.
For every book sold, one will be donated to Childline South Africa and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) who help children with issues like bullying and depression.
The book was inspired by my own story, how I was bullied for about 7 years, and how in recent times there's been a lot of bullying stories and children dying by suicide because of bullying.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
I wanted a book that would basically tell the story but I also had a child psychologist assist with the writing of the book so it can be a story of hope, a story that shows that children need to speak up until they are heard.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
Children as young as seven years old, as young as two years old, suffer from mental health struggles but they don't have the name for it so it festers and it grows and we get to a point where we live in a society that has stigmatised mental health in as much as a lot of us have gone through it.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CTRglmND-Lx/
