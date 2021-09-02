[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city
New York City and New Jersey declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night.
Watch the astonishing videos below:
WATCH: Another video shows rain flooding onto the subway tracks in New York City. - @AlexEtling pic.twitter.com/f7Eqw6fns7— X News Alerts (@XNewsAlerts) September 2, 2021
ALERT 🚨 Vehicles literally floating in flood water in Queens, New York City pic.twitter.com/Xd99tYWrE0— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 2, 2021
Flooding and torrential rain pound the Northeast U.S. as remnants of Hurricane Ida travel up the coast.— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 2, 2021
The @NWS has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for New York City and Northeast New Jersey https://t.co/dy5g7trvuF #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/OQuh5SZDJY
