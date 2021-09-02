Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city

2 September 2021 10:04 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Flooding
Flash floods
New York subway
CapeTalk Viral
Hurricane Ida
NYC
#NYCSubway

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.

New York City and New Jersey declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night.

Watch the astonishing videos below:




