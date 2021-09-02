UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans
A study led by researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has identified the genetic determinants of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) risk in black Africans.
Despite being completely preventable, RHD remains rampant in poor communities where there is widespread overcrowding and poor access to healthcare. Globally, RHD claims as many as 350 000 lives annually and constitutes one of the leading causes needing cardiac surgery in sub-Saharan Africa.
Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings.
What is rheumatic heart disease?
RHD is a condition in which the heart valves become permanently damaged due to having contracted rheumatic fever.
It happens when the body's immune system overreacts to a strep throat or scarlet fever infection that has not been treated properly.
It is quite interesting and probably not that well known that a sore throat can damage your heart. That is a mantra I believe nurses have been taught, and students have been taught decades ago.Dr Mark Engel, Associate Professor - UCT Department of Medicine
This refers to the fact that Group A Streptococcus, which is a bacteria, that can damage the heart, begins initially through a sore throat infection.Dr Mark Engel, Associate Professor - UCT Department of Medicine
Of course, we've all had sore throats. The problem is in a percentage of people where the sore throat is left untreated by antibiotics, these folks go on to develop an immune response where the body develops antibodies which sadly identify the body's structures as foreign.Dr Mark Engel, Associate Professor - UCT Department of Medicine
He says medical science believes the reason for this is that there is a similarity in the structure of the bacteria that the body is fighting against, and the structure of the body parts.
And one of those includes the valves in the heart - the part of the heart that closes the various chambers that allow the pumping of blood and the antibodies that now identify these as foreign now attack these.Dr Mark Engel, Associate Professor - UCT Department of Medicine
This then results in what is termed a leaking heart.
When that condition becomes permanent it is called rheumatic heart disease.Dr Mark Engel, Associate Professor - UCT Department of Medicine
Why does this then affect black Africans asks Africa?
The issue really is that it is an infectious component causing a chronic condition and we all know that the proximity of people to each other can lead to the spread of viruses.Dr Mark Engel, Associate Professor - UCT Department of Medicine
He says the second challenge is that many things cause a sore throat and the advice to gargle with salt water is not enough.
You need penicillin for Group A Strep.Dr Mark Engel, Associate Professor - UCT Department of Medicine
Healthcare workers may mss the tell-tail signs of strep throat, he notes.
Part of our work is to educate healthcare workers and parents to recognise the signs of a sore throat, especially in resource-challenged cities where we cannot rely on laboratories.Dr Mark Engel, Associate Professor - UCT Department of Medicine
Like we see various strains of Covid-19, there can be 220 variants of strep
One of the UCT researchers has mapped the variants of strep across the world.
We have realised that the variants in Africa are very different from the variants in America and so an American-made rapid test does not work here.Dr Mark Engel, Associate Professor - UCT Department of Medicine
