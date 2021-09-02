Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China?
-
The whole saga reaffirms what we know about the inadequacies and believability of the State Security Agency, says Naidu
-
Members of Parliament need security clearance. If processes weren’t followed, it raises more questions
There is a “high likelihood” that ANC Member of Parliament Xiaomei Havard has been sharing classified information with the Chinese Communist Party, according to a News24 article about a leaked counter-intelligence report prepared by the State Security Agency.
Havard took over the parliamentary seat of the former Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who passed away after contracting Covid-19.
Lester Kiewit invited Havard, who has been accused of espionage before, to an interview but she declined.
Havard says recent reports are “fake news” and that she has no political ties with China.
She says she will take legal action against News24.
Kiewit interviewed Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations (scroll up to listen).
What’s more disturbing about this is the fact that the alleged report gets encrypted and sent to New24. They run the story, and not even 24 hours later the State Security Agency… says it has no substance… and that it could be rogue elements in the State Security Agency that are playing very loosely with the information…Sanusha Naidu, political analyst
It reaffirms what we believe about the inadequacies of the State Security Agency… and the difficulty we have in believing what comes out of there…Sanusha Naidu, political analyst
We all know that national security clearance is critical… If certain processes were not applied… then this raises another issue…Sanusha Naidu, political analyst
