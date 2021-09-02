Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Politics

Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China?

2 September 2021 10:37 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Espionage
Chinese Communist Party
news24
Lester Kiewit
sinophobia
Sanusha Naidu
The Morning Review
Xiaomei Havard
foreign relations

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations.

  • The whole saga reaffirms what we know about the inadequacies and believability of the State Security Agency, says Naidu

  • Members of Parliament need security clearance. If processes weren’t followed, it raises more questions

123rf.com

There is a “high likelihood” that ANC Member of Parliament Xiaomei Havard has been sharing classified information with the Chinese Communist Party, according to a News24 article about a leaked counter-intelligence report prepared by the State Security Agency.

Havard took over the parliamentary seat of the former Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who passed away after contracting Covid-19.

Lester Kiewit invited Havard, who has been accused of espionage before, to an interview but she declined.

Havard says recent reports are “fake news” and that she has no political ties with China.

She says she will take legal action against News24.

Kiewit interviewed Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations (scroll up to listen).

What’s more disturbing about this is the fact that the alleged report gets encrypted and sent to New24. They run the story, and not even 24 hours later the State Security Agency… says it has no substance… and that it could be rogue elements in the State Security Agency that are playing very loosely with the information…

Sanusha Naidu, political analyst

It reaffirms what we believe about the inadequacies of the State Security Agency… and the difficulty we have in believing what comes out of there…

Sanusha Naidu, political analyst

We all know that national security clearance is critical… If certain processes were not applied… then this raises another issue…

Sanusha Naidu, political analyst



