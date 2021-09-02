Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Music with Guy Buttery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guy Buttery - at ...
Today at 15:10
Cricket 'Legend' Dale Steyn has retired
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dale Steyn
Today at 15:20
WWF Study: Small-scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Smith WWF Marine Programme
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Veto Powers: A new agreement between SAPS AND IPID
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 16:20
Household Gardeners in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charlie Shackleton
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
ICASA Withdrawal of Temporary Spectrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:45
'Testosterone' by Carole Hooven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carole Hooven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings. 2 September 2021 2:03 PM
No indication that two mass shootings in Umlazi are linked at this stage Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the mass shootings in Umlazi. 2 September 2021 1:44 PM
'High electricity tariffs huge setback for peope trying to climb out of poverty' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to SAFCEI executive director Francesca de Gasparis about high electricity tariffs. 2 September 2021 11:49 AM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings. 2 September 2021 2:03 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
I wanted it to be a story of hope - Miss SA Shudu Musida on new children's book Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida about the launch of her children’s book. 2 September 2021 10:28 AM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
2 September 2021 11:49 AM
by Qama Qukula
Eskom
Electricity tariff hike
electricity tariff

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to SAFCEI executive director Francesca de Gasparis about high electricity tariffs.
  • Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned that electricity tariffs will have to be increased yet again
  • Enviro activist Francesca de Gasparis says some households have to make impossible choices between food, toiletries, transport, and electricity due to high tariffs
Image: © Warongdech Thaiwatcharamas/ 123rf.com

Environmental justice activist Francesca de Gasparis says high electricity tariffs are part of the reason why people living in poor communities cannot thrive.

Without the provision of affordable electricity, families cannot lift themselves out of poverty, she says.

They're literally having to make decisions about transport and electricity. Getting to work and having electricity at home. These are very serious issues that many South Africans are facing.

Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director  - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

De Gasparis, who's the executive director of the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI), has slammed Eskom for setting households back.

This comes after Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter warned that electricity tariffs may have to be increased again.

De Gasparis has blamed the tariff hikes on Eskom's mounting debt, its legacy of mismanagement and corruption as well as poor energy planning.

RELATED: 'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa'

What we're really seeing is Eskom creating a massive barrier for South Africans to get themselves out of this very downward circle of poverty people are facing with Covid-19 and rising prices.

Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director  - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

Small businesses and families are really getting hit hard. It's really unacceptable.

Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director  - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

What is Eskom doing to reform their mismanagement? What are they doing to address the fact that the way that they are running things is just not affordable? It's not affordable for us. Why are they passing the buck onto us?

Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director  - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute



