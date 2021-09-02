'High electricity tariffs huge setback for peope trying to climb out of poverty'





Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned that electricity tariffs will have to be increased yet again

Enviro activist Francesca de Gasparis says some households have to make impossible choices between food, toiletries, transport, and electricity due to high tariffs

Image: © Warongdech Thaiwatcharamas/ 123rf.com

Environmental justice activist Francesca de Gasparis says high electricity tariffs are part of the reason why people living in poor communities cannot thrive.

Without the provision of affordable electricity, families cannot lift themselves out of poverty, she says.

They're literally having to make decisions about transport and electricity. Getting to work and having electricity at home. These are very serious issues that many South Africans are facing. Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

De Gasparis, who's the executive director of the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI), has slammed Eskom for setting households back.

This comes after Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter warned that electricity tariffs may have to be increased again.

De Gasparis has blamed the tariff hikes on Eskom's mounting debt, its legacy of mismanagement and corruption as well as poor energy planning.

RELATED: 'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa'

What we're really seeing is Eskom creating a massive barrier for South Africans to get themselves out of this very downward circle of poverty people are facing with Covid-19 and rising prices. Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

Small businesses and families are really getting hit hard. It's really unacceptable. Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute