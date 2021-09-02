Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa





It’s been three years since the private growing, possession and consumption of dagga have been made legal in South Africa.

Trading in dagga or dagga products remains illegal.

© Roxana Gonzalez Leyva/123rf.com

Thursday is the third day of public hearings into a new draft bill that outlines possession rules for users as well as people who wish to cultivate it.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Parliamentary Officer at Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price (scroll up to listen).