No indication that two mass shootings in Umlazi are linked at this stage





Authorities have not yet found any links between two mass shootings that took place in Umlazi, Durban

A total of 11 people have been killed in two separate incidents in the township over the past week

Police Minister Bheki Cele is visiting the area following the two shooting incidents

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.

Police are still investigating if there are any ties between two separate mass shootings that claimed 11 lives in Umlazi, south Durban in less than a week.

At this stage, there are no indications that the two shooting incidents, reports Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.

On Saturday, six people were shot and killed at U Section in Umlazi one of them a teenager.

On Tuesday, five people were killed and three others left seriously wounded when gunmen opened fire on a house in the W section of the area.

According to Mabaso, some witnesses suspect that the second mass shooting may be related to gangsterism.

One of the survivors of the shooting says she was in a relationship with one of the victims and was visiting him before the shooting took place.

She's told Eyewitness News that he was previously involved in house robberies, hijackings, and murder.

It's also emerged that another victim had just been released from prison on the day of the incident.

We've found out that in the shooting that happened at W Section, one of the victims that were shot and killed actually came from prison the same day. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

We are told that they were then ambushed and attacked by unknown gunmen. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News