Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Veto Powers: A new agreement between SAPS AND IPID
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 16:20
Household Gardeners in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charlie Shackleton
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
ICASA Withdrawal of Temporary Spectrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:45
'Testosterone' by Carole Hooven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carole Hooven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga

2 September 2021 1:42 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
Politics
Mandy Wiener
Ralph Mathekga
The Midday Report
decline of the ANC
The ANC’s Last Decade
The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA".

  • The ANC is in decline; there will soon be no hegemonic party in South Africa, says Mathekga

  • The party’s internal structures have collapsed, and donations will start to dry up

  • Opposition parties have nothing to do with the ANC's waning fortunes

  • There is no political party that caters for the middleclass

© budastock/123rf.com

If the colossus were to fall it would be an almighty crash that would reverberate across the land.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

Every week The Midday Report’s Mandy Wiener interviews the author of a new or trending book

This week Wiener interviewed political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga about his book “The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform South Africa” (scroll up to listen).

Description by NB Publishers:

For nearly three decades, the ANC has held South Africa’s politics in an iron grip.

With the party seemingly at war with itself and President Ramaphosa battling to rein in corrupt cadres, Ralph Mathekga predicts the ANC will fall below the critical 50% threshold before the end of the decade.

The decline of the ANC could bring political reform, but also uncertainty.

If the ANC loses power, who will be in charge?

Who or what will come after the ANC, and how will this affect South Africa?

As the party is clearly, clearly declining… it’s no longer the dominant ANC… There will no longer be a hegemonic party…

Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

The internal structures of the ANC have collapsed. They cannot manage the basics now… Donations are going to run short…

Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

I don’t think it’s tragic. I just think the ANC is becoming a normal party…

Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

It’s not the opposition parties inflicting harm on the ANC. The ANC is scoring own goals… The DA seems to be headed for a minority coalition…

Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

We don’t have middleclass politics… There is no specific political project that one can say caters to the middleclass.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
