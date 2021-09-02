This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga





The ANC is in decline; there will soon be no hegemonic party in South Africa, says Mathekga

The party’s internal structures have collapsed, and donations will start to dry up

Opposition parties have nothing to do with the ANC's waning fortunes

There is no political party that caters for the middleclass

If the colossus were to fall it would be an almighty crash that would reverberate across the land. Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

This week Wiener interviewed political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga about his book “The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform South Africa” (scroll up to listen).

For nearly three decades, the ANC has held South Africa’s politics in an iron grip.

With the party seemingly at war with itself and President Ramaphosa battling to rein in corrupt cadres, Ralph Mathekga predicts the ANC will fall below the critical 50% threshold before the end of the decade.

The decline of the ANC could bring political reform, but also uncertainty.

If the ANC loses power, who will be in charge?

Who or what will come after the ANC, and how will this affect South Africa?

As the party is clearly, clearly declining… it’s no longer the dominant ANC… There will no longer be a hegemonic party… Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

The internal structures of the ANC have collapsed. They cannot manage the basics now… Donations are going to run short… Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

I don’t think it’s tragic. I just think the ANC is becoming a normal party… Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

It’s not the opposition parties inflicting harm on the ANC. The ANC is scoring own goals… The DA seems to be headed for a minority coalition… Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst