Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases
- Cape Town artist Andrew van der Merwe has attracted an international following through his captivating beach calligraphy
- He goes as @beachscriber on Twitter and Instagram and posts pictures of his ephemeral art
Cape Town-based artist Andrew van der Merwe says beach calligraphy has taken him on a creative journey he never imagined.
The artist and designer considers himself to be the world’s first beach calligrapher and started his captivating sand work in the early 2000s.
After almost 20 years of creating beach calligraphy, he says some people are starting to catch on and imitate his work.
Van der Merwe has travelled around the world through his craft and has had images of his work published on international platforms.
"It was a fire that caught hold, it made me quite famous among calligraphy circles", the beach scribe tells CapeTalk.
He says he often uses things found on the beach to render his work, such as mussel shells, but he also uses special metal scoop tools that he's adapted over the years for his carved art.
It goes back to when I was a kid, playing on the beaches of Port Alfred where I grew up. I still have a vivid memory of the effect of shaping a stick in a certain way and having the beach sand interact in a beautiful way to me as opposed to just scratching with the sand.Andrew van der Merwe, Beach calligrapher
The beach doesn't like to be scratched, in fact, it can respond with extraordinary beauty if you just touch it in the right way - if you cut the sand in the right way.Andrew van der Merwe, Beach calligrapher
Most people are amazed because they have never seen anything like it before, and it's quite captivating.Andrew van der Merwe, Beach calligrapher
The striking thing about the carved beach calligraphy... is that it looks like it's carved in stone... but at the same time it's completely ephemeral, it gets washed away by the next wave. It's quite magical to have that poetic combination of the permanent look and the ephemeral nature of it.Andrew van der Merwe, Beach calligrapher
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CPJvRm4jxdP/
