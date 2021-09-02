Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases





Cape Town artist Andrew van der Merwe has attracted an international following through his captivating beach calligraphy

He goes as @beachscriber on Twitter and Instagram and posts pictures of his ephemeral art

Cape Town-based artist Andrew van der Merwe says beach calligraphy has taken him on a creative journey he never imagined.

The artist and designer considers himself to be the world’s first beach calligrapher and started his captivating sand work in the early 2000s.

After almost 20 years of creating beach calligraphy, he says some people are starting to catch on and imitate his work.

Van der Merwe has travelled around the world through his craft and has had images of his work published on international platforms.

"It was a fire that caught hold, it made me quite famous among calligraphy circles", the beach scribe tells CapeTalk.

He says he often uses things found on the beach to render his work, such as mussel shells, but he also uses special metal scoop tools that he's adapted over the years for his carved art.

It goes back to when I was a kid, playing on the beaches of Port Alfred where I grew up. I still have a vivid memory of the effect of shaping a stick in a certain way and having the beach sand interact in a beautiful way to me as opposed to just scratching with the sand. Andrew van der Merwe, Beach calligrapher

The beach doesn't like to be scratched, in fact, it can respond with extraordinary beauty if you just touch it in the right way - if you cut the sand in the right way. Andrew van der Merwe, Beach calligrapher

Most people are amazed because they have never seen anything like it before, and it's quite captivating. Andrew van der Merwe, Beach calligrapher