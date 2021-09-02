Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Veto Powers: A new agreement between SAPS AND IPID
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 16:20
Household Gardeners in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charlie Shackleton
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
ICASA Withdrawal of Temporary Spectrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:45
'Testosterone' by Carole Hooven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carole Hooven
No Items to show
Latest Local
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings. 2 September 2021 2:03 PM
No indication that two mass shootings in Umlazi are linked at this stage Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the mass shootings in Umlazi. 2 September 2021 1:44 PM
View all Local
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
View all Business
Itching to travel? You can go to these countries if you're fully vaccinated Afternoon Driver presenter John Maytham speaks to Luke Daniel, journalist at Business insider. 1 September 2021 4:53 PM
Live shows with audience attendance return to the Baxter Theatre Pippa Hudson speaks to Mdu Kweyama, the artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival 1 September 2021 3:46 PM
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
View all Opinion
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk

2 September 2021 3:13 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Elana Afrika
90s Music
80s music
An Hour With

Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

This well-known South African describes herself not only as a TV and radio presenter, and actress but as a mompreneur.

Elana presents The Workzone on weekdays on Jacaranda FM.

She is versatile indeed and even has her own clothing line E L A N A in partnership with Glare Modern Vintage.




More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

27 August 2021 6:16 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng spins her favourite tunes on Capetalk

19 August 2021 1:29 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday

12 August 2021 5:12 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk

5 August 2021 2:29 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks

29 July 2021 6:14 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs

22 July 2021 1:35 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks

16 July 2021 9:22 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs

9 July 2021 12:15 PM

Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits

30 June 2021 1:37 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes

25 June 2021 7:49 AM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

