[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz

2 September 2021 2:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

  • The Honda Fit is a vast improvement over the Jazz, which it replaces, says De Siena

  • The hybrid version is one of the best he has ever driven

Honda Fit. © atmoomoo/123rf.com

RELATED: We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite

The popular Honda Jazz is no longer available in South Africa.

In its place comes the Honda Fit.

The Fit is available in a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (developing 89 kW and 145 Nm).

It also comes in a hybrid version with electric motors which do most of the work while driving at speeds of under 40 km/h.

The top-specced petrol-powered Fit goes for R389 000 while the hybrid is priced at R469 000.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who was impressed after spending a few weeks driving both the hybrid and non-hybrid models (scroll up to listen – skip to 13:27).

RELATED: We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'

The car is superb… This is the Japanese Honda Fit… It’s just a better product. It feels better built. It rides better. The cabin is so well insulated and super comfortable. I’m so impressed by this product!

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

It’s in line with your Polos, and your Fiestas… but so much more practical…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

The hybrid system is extremely impressive… It gets up to 40 km/h without using petrol at all… It’s so imperceptible when it switches from electricity to petrol… It’s a trippy experience… Easily one of the best hybrids I’ve driven…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

Sho, what a great product! I’m so impressed.

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

RELATED: We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV


































