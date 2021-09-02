I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn





Dale Steyn – one of the best fast bowlers the world has ever known – has retired.

He is considered to be part of a “golden generation” of players, and news of his retirement led to an outpouring of tributes.

Steyn has taken more Test wickets for South Africa than any other bowler.

John Maytham asked Steyn to reflect on his legendary career (scroll up to listen).

I made this decision a couple of weeks ago… I didn’t think many people would care, but my phone hasn’t stopped ringing for the last two days… Dale Steyn

I wanted to create this character on the field that was scary and intimidating and gives you nightmares…. veins popping out… it just came out naturally… Dale Steyn

I think I could’ve carried on… Cricket is my job… In South Africa, it’s not as easy… You don’t get paid as much as if you’re playing in England or Australia… The right time was now. Dale Steyn

There were many dropped catches! I could’ve ended up with 750! … Dale Steyn