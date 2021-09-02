WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown





Small scale fishers and coastal communities experienced great difficulties due to lockdown

Small scale fishers were denied permits during hard lockdown, while industrialised fisheries continued operating

Restaurant closures and a lack of tourists visiting coastal towns continues to impact on small scale fishers

A report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa titled “Lockdown lessons from South Africa’s fisheries: Building resilience in small-scale fishing communities”, has found that coastal communities were hardest hit by the lockdown.

The study which focused on the impact lockdown had on coastal communities also revealed that the industrial fishing sector was better equipped to absorb impact of last year’s lockdowns, largely due to greater finances.

Large scale fisheries were seen as providing an essential service and were awarded permits to fish during lockdown, while the small scale and subsistence fishers were prevented so by authorities.

The supply chains were severely disrupted by Covid, more so for small scale fishers who are not part of the formal supply chain. Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme

Fishers typically sell their product in their locality, alongside the jetty, local restaurants and tourists. Those are typically the supply chains for small scale fishers. They typically don't engage with the main retailers....that the more industrialised fisheries engage with. Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme

There was definitely a reduction in revenue for fishers, which has also translated to approximately forty percent of those fishers that were interviewed, indicating that there was a lack of revenue. Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme

For some cases, where lockdown restrictions were eased and permits were made available, there were other problems that ensued. Fishers found it difficult to access the permits and some of the permits took a long time to be issued by the department. Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme

