The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown

2 September 2021 4:29 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Fishing
Craig Smith
WWF SA
Small Scale fishers

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Craig Smith, the head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme.
  • Small scale fishers and coastal communities experienced great difficulties due to lockdown
  • Small scale fishers were denied permits during hard lockdown, while industrialised fisheries continued operating
  • Restaurant closures and a lack of tourists visiting coastal towns continues to impact on small scale fishers
copyright John Wollwerth /123rf

A report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa titled “Lockdown lessons from South Africa’s fisheries: Building resilience in small-scale fishing communities”, has found that coastal communities were hardest hit by the lockdown.

The study which focused on the impact lockdown had on coastal communities also revealed that the industrial fishing sector was better equipped to absorb impact of last year’s lockdowns, largely due to greater finances.

Large scale fisheries were seen as providing an essential service and were awarded permits to fish during lockdown, while the small scale and subsistence fishers were prevented so by authorities.

The supply chains were severely disrupted by Covid, more so for small scale fishers who are not part of the formal supply chain.

Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme

Fishers typically sell their product in their locality, alongside the jetty, local restaurants and tourists. Those are typically the supply chains for small scale fishers. They typically don't engage with the main retailers....that the more industrialised fisheries engage with.

Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme

RELATED: [PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'

There was definitely a reduction in revenue for fishers, which has also translated to approximately forty percent of those fishers that were interviewed, indicating that there was a lack of revenue.

Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme

For some cases, where lockdown restrictions were eased and permits were made available, there were other problems that ensued. Fishers found it difficult to access the permits and some of the permits took a long time to be issued by the department.

Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




