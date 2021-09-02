WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown
- Small scale fishers and coastal communities experienced great difficulties due to lockdown
- Small scale fishers were denied permits during hard lockdown, while industrialised fisheries continued operating
- Restaurant closures and a lack of tourists visiting coastal towns continues to impact on small scale fishers
A report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa titled “Lockdown lessons from South Africa’s fisheries: Building resilience in small-scale fishing communities”, has found that coastal communities were hardest hit by the lockdown.
The study which focused on the impact lockdown had on coastal communities also revealed that the industrial fishing sector was better equipped to absorb impact of last year’s lockdowns, largely due to greater finances.
Large scale fisheries were seen as providing an essential service and were awarded permits to fish during lockdown, while the small scale and subsistence fishers were prevented so by authorities.
The supply chains were severely disrupted by Covid, more so for small scale fishers who are not part of the formal supply chain.Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme
Fishers typically sell their product in their locality, alongside the jetty, local restaurants and tourists. Those are typically the supply chains for small scale fishers. They typically don't engage with the main retailers....that the more industrialised fisheries engage with.Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme
RELATED: [PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'
There was definitely a reduction in revenue for fishers, which has also translated to approximately forty percent of those fishers that were interviewed, indicating that there was a lack of revenue.Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme
For some cases, where lockdown restrictions were eased and permits were made available, there were other problems that ensued. Fishers found it difficult to access the permits and some of the permits took a long time to be issued by the department.Craig Smith - Head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wollwerth/wollwerth1512/wollwerth151200023/50493600-deckhands-bring-a-net-full-of-fish-onto-the-deck-of-a-fishing-boat.jpg
More from Local
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans
Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings.Read More
No indication that two mass shootings in Umlazi are linked at this stage
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the mass shootings in Umlazi.Read More
'High electricity tariffs huge setback for peope trying to climb out of poverty'
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to SAFCEI executive director Francesca de Gasparis about high electricity tariffs.Read More
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price.Read More
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China?
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations.Read More
I wanted it to be a story of hope - Miss SA Shudu Musida on new children's book
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida about the launch of her children’s book.Read More
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed'
Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO
Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.Read More