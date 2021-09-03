Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - Comebacks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:49
Study finds that players' brains are affected in just one season of rugby - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Damian Bailey
Today at 09:15
Fire Service Mid Year Awards
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle Berlin shares news & views from Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Could a full online mall project help us recover economic losses?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chad Baker - Managing Director at Altron
Today at 10:30
Maths and Science marks go backwards under Covid – Study Findings
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nathi Kunene
Today at 10:45
Palesa Pads - reusable sanitary ware for women
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:35
Best koeksister in Cape Town
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marc Jacobs
'Western Cape still in the danger zone but we've passed the peak' - Alan Winde Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial update on the Covid-19 response. 3 September 2021 7:10 AM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Craig Smith, the head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme. 2 September 2021 4:29 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
This is the ANC's last decade, and it's not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC's Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts about the short-term insurer's first-half results. 2 September 2021 8:22 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
DIY advice: How to check your home for structural damage Pippa Hudson speaks to Angelo d'Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 2 September 2021 5:21 PM
Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to artist and beach calligrapher Andrew van der Merwe about his craft. 2 September 2021 3:52 PM
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let's all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC's last decade, and it's not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC's Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
'Western Cape still in the danger zone but we've passed the peak' - Alan Winde

3 September 2021 7:10 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
COVID-19
Western Cape Covid-19
Premier Alan Winde
Third wave
Western Cape third wave

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial update on the Covid-19 response.
  • Premier Winde says all indications are that the Western Cape has exited its third wave peak
  • New Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths are now all showing consistent declines
  • Winde has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to move Western Cape down to Alert Level 2 lockdown
FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

As the Western Cape exits the third wave peak, provincial officials are starting to see reduced pressure on the healthcare platform.

Premier Alan Winde says there has been a consistent drop in new Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, although these numbers still remain high.

The Western Cape's third wave peak has been much longer than the second wave peak, resulting in a prolonged period of pressure on our health platform and prolonged hardship for businesses.

Winde says it is now time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to move the Western Cape down lockdown Alert Level 2 as soon as possible.

He says eased restrictions will enable the weekend sale of alcohol, a later curfew and an adjustment to the size of gatherings permitted.

Winde has called on Ramphosa to set another meeting of the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) after a scheduled meeting was cancelled on Tuesday.

I believe that we need to set up that differentiated approach.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Overall we're 20% down on the 7-day rolling average, so that's good news. We're still over 3,000 in our hospitals, that's still a concerning number... but it's down from 3,500 last week.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We are still having deaths every sing day, hospitalisations every single day although those numbers are coming down.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We've passed the peak, we're still in the danger zone but we've passed the peak.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier



