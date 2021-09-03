'Western Cape still in the danger zone but we've passed the peak' - Alan Winde
- Premier Winde says all indications are that the Western Cape has exited its third wave peak
- New Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths are now all showing consistent declines
- Winde has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to move Western Cape down to Alert Level 2 lockdown
As the Western Cape exits the third wave peak, provincial officials are starting to see reduced pressure on the healthcare platform.
Premier Alan Winde says there has been a consistent drop in new Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, although these numbers still remain high.
The Western Cape's third wave peak has been much longer than the second wave peak, resulting in a prolonged period of pressure on our health platform and prolonged hardship for businesses.
Winde says it is now time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to move the Western Cape down lockdown Alert Level 2 as soon as possible.
He says eased restrictions will enable the weekend sale of alcohol, a later curfew and an adjustment to the size of gatherings permitted.
Winde has called on Ramphosa to set another meeting of the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) after a scheduled meeting was cancelled on Tuesday.
I believe that we need to set up that differentiated approach.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Overall we're 20% down on the 7-day rolling average, so that's good news. We're still over 3,000 in our hospitals, that's still a concerning number... but it's down from 3,500 last week.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We are still having deaths every sing day, hospitalisations every single day although those numbers are coming down.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We've passed the peak, we're still in the danger zone but we've passed the peak.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : @alanwinde/Twitter
