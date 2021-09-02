Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA
Some couples avoid financial talk as far as possible because money is a minefield that can spark arguments.
On the flipside, clear communication about money can actually be a major factor in cementing a happy, healthy, and long-lasting relationship says Old Mutual.
One of the top priorities is to discuss the option of a joint bank account.
In South Africa however, it's complicated.
Bruce Whitfield chats to personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French.
She notes that while you can't have a classic joint account in South Africa, you could open an account in which one out of the two of you is the primary account holder.
Many people think a joint bank account just makes things finances that much easier to manage... You can manage all the household bills and all the debit orders but the reality is, in South Africa a joint bank account doesn't actually exist!Maya Fisher-French, Personal finance expert
She explains how it works here.
You have a principal account holder and then a secondary account holder so if something happens to that principal account holder, all the money in that account is frozen.Maya Fisher-French, Personal finance expert
If you are the secondary account holder... and your salary is paid in there, it gets frozen.Maya Fisher-French, Personal finance expert
What she finds even more concerning says Fisher-French, is that if you're the spouse (or partner) who doesn't have an account in your own name you are never really building up a separate banking profile.
I know many women who run the finances like that and then the husband passes away, and suddenly they have no banking history and no credit history!Maya Fisher-French, Personal finance expert
It still does make sense often to have a single bank account for the household. We have it... my husband's account is the household account so everything does go off his bank account, however... I have my own account where my salary is paid in and I then transfer money into his account.Maya Fisher-French, Personal finance expert
We have so many low-cost bank accounts now... so I think you can really find a structure in your household that works for you.Maya Fisher-French, Personal finance expert
Listen to Fisher-French's advice on The Money Show:
