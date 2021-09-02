Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO





The Santam group reported resilient operating results for the six months ended 30 June 2021, "under challenging economic circumstances".

South Africa’s largest short-term insurer recorded a 30% increase in headline earnings to 863 cps (from 663 cps in 2020).

Gross claims paid out amounted to R10.4 billion.

Santam declared a gross interim dividend of 432.00 cents per share, from income reserves.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, CEO Lizé Lambrechts says Santam is making "very good progress" in paying business interruption claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic, an issue that has caused huge controversy.

We took the knock on the chin last year in terms of the provisions we made... Our judgement is that we don't need to make any further provisions this year, so we are very happy to report more normal results in the first half of 2021. Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

Last year in August we actually paid out just over R1 billion in relief payments to our clients. We've subsequently settled a number of further claims this year and and we've paid out about another R700 million. Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

There are still a number of claims that we are busy processing - we're only now getting really good information from many of our clients in terms of actual losses, but we've made good progress. Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

In cases where Santam has got it wrong and paid out clients too much, they are not clawing back the money she says.

It's not really mistakes. We decided, because we really wanted to get the money to our clients very quickly... we took a broad-brush approach to determining the relief payment. In certain instances the clients did not have such big losses and, yes, they benefited but it's not big amounts we're talking about. Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

There's still one outstanding court case around the indemnity period for our H & L policies... Judgment is pending... Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

We are I think, as an industry, just taking note again on how clear we need to be in terms of what is covered and what is not covered... This was really a once-in-a-hundred year event that was unique and probably not fully catered for in the contracts... Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

Lambrechts also discusses the effects of the July riots on the short-term insurance industry.

