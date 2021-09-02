Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Craig Smith, the head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme. 2 September 2021 4:29 PM
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
View all Local
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
View all Politics
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts about the short-term insurer's first-half results. 2 September 2021 8:22 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
View all Business
DIY advice: How to check your home for structural damage Pippa Hudson speaks to Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 2 September 2021 5:21 PM
Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to artist and beach calligrapher Andrew van der Merwe about his craft. 2 September 2021 3:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO

2 September 2021 8:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Insurance claims
santam
company results
COVID-19
business interruption
Lizé Lambrechts
business interruption claims

Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts about the short-term insurer's first-half results.
Santam logo: Santam Insurance on Twitter @SantamInsurance

The Santam group reported resilient operating results for the six months ended 30 June 2021, "under challenging economic circumstances".

South Africa’s largest short-term insurer recorded a 30% increase in headline earnings to 863 cps (from 663 cps in 2020).

Gross claims paid out amounted to R10.4 billion.

Santam declared a gross interim dividend of 432.00 cents per share, from income reserves.

RELATED: Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, CEO Lizé Lambrechts says Santam is making "very good progress" in paying business interruption claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic, an issue that has caused huge controversy.

RELATED: Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

We took the knock on the chin last year in terms of the provisions we made... Our judgement is that we don't need to make any further provisions this year, so we are very happy to report more normal results in the first half of 2021.

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

Last year in August we actually paid out just over R1 billion in relief payments to our clients. We've subsequently settled a number of further claims this year and and we've paid out about another R700 million.

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

There are still a number of claims that we are busy processing - we're only now getting really good information from many of our clients in terms of actual losses, but we've made good progress.

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

In cases where Santam has got it wrong and paid out clients too much, they are not clawing back the money she says.

It's not really mistakes. We decided, because we really wanted to get the money to our clients very quickly... we took a broad-brush approach to determining the relief payment. In certain instances the clients did not have such big losses and, yes, they benefited but it's not big amounts we're talking about.

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

There's still one outstanding court case around the indemnity period for our H & L policies... Judgment is pending...

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

We are I think, as an industry, just taking note again on how clear we need to be in terms of what is covered and what is not covered... This was really a once-in-a-hundred year event that was unique and probably not fully catered for in the contracts...

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

Lambrechts also discusses the effects of the July riots on the short-term insurance industry.

Listen to the full interview in the audio below:




2 September 2021 8:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Insurance claims
santam
company results
COVID-19
business interruption
Lizé Lambrechts
business interruption claims

More from Business

FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint

2 September 2021 9:16 PM

Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA

2 September 2021 9:05 PM

The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

2 September 2021 7:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz

2 September 2021 2:44 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI

1 September 2021 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn

1 September 2021 7:15 PM

Only to peak too soon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

1 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape

1 September 2021 1:29 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

Business

Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases

Lifestyle

Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

If Denel collapses, so will SA’s defence industry - warns Parly’s Cyril Xaba

2 September 2021 6:55 PM

Winde calls on Ramaphosa to relax lockdown regulations to level 2

2 September 2021 6:45 PM

Cele: Investigators have strong lead in Umlazi mass shooting probe

2 September 2021 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA