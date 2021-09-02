'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan
The Discovery Group has posted its full-year results for the period ended 30 June 2021.
Normalised profit from operations increased 7% to R6.494 million, notwithstanding a R2.4 billion Covid-19-related impact for Discovery Life (R1.1 billion in prior year).
New business annualised premium income (API) increased 11% to R21.325 million.
Normalised headline earnings (NHE) decreased by 9% to R3.406 million, while headline earnings grew more than nine-fold to R2.986 million.
Presenting the results, Group CEO Adrian Gore explains how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted its Life business.
“The impact of Covid-19 has been significantly worse than expected in South Africa. We estimate that the SA epidemic has turned out to be five times more severe, on a risk-adjusted basis, compared to its effects the UK.”
Discovery is withholding a dividend due to uncertainty created by the pandemic and said a possible capital raise could be necessary to help fund its China strategy.
Gore announced that Discovery intends to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for employees in South Africa from 1 January 2022.
He added that the policy recognises employees’ right to object to the vaccination and has built in a process to manage this.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the Discovery Group CEO on The Money Show.
It's not about the law necessarily; the law I think is pretty clear... We're doing it in a very careful way and I think we've done all the due diligence on the law and the process... It will be done in a way that is based on mutual respect...Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
But, ultimately, if you have just a personal view about the vaccine and there's no acceptable position, you can't work at Discovery - that's ultimately what it will mean.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Gore says he hopes other companies will follow Discovery's example "because vaccinating people is the only lever against death and to save lives."
We have a legal obligation to protect our staff, but I think this is an argument about morality, frankly. The fact is we're surrounded by death... Discovery's lost 14,000 clients, 20 employees...Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
The data coming out of the vaccine is so unequivocal - they're effective and safe... and the vaccine rollout has been so strong now that there's no shortage of access.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
It's pretty clear that we do need to act and given Discovery's purpose of making people healthier, our role in the fight and response against the pandemic its' pretty clear we had to do this.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
