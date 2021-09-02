'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Craig Smith, the head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme. 2 September 2021 4:29 PM
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings. 2 September 2021 2:03 PM
No indication that two mass shootings in Umlazi are linked at this stage Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the mass shootings in Umlazi. 2 September 2021 1:44 PM
View all Local
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
View all Politics
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
DIY advice: How to check your home for structural damage Pippa Hudson speaks to Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 2 September 2021 5:21 PM
Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to artist and beach calligrapher Andrew van der Merwe about his craft. 2 September 2021 3:52 PM
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

2 September 2021 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore
Discovery
Discovery Health
Discovery Limited
company results
Covid-19 vaccination
mandatory vaccination

The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy.

The Discovery Group has posted its full-year results for the period ended 30 June 2021.

Normalised profit from operations increased 7% to R6.494 million, notwithstanding a R2.4 billion Covid-19-related impact for Discovery Life (R1.1 billion in prior year).

New business annualised premium income (API) increased 11% to R21.325 million.

Normalised headline earnings (NHE) decreased by 9% to R3.406 million, while headline earnings grew more than nine-fold to R2.986 million.

Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Presenting the results, Group CEO Adrian Gore explains how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted its Life business.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been significantly worse than expected in South Africa. We estimate that the SA epidemic has turned out to be five times more severe, on a risk-adjusted basis, compared to its effects the UK.”

Discovery is withholding a dividend due to uncertainty created by the pandemic and said a possible capital raise could be necessary to help fund its China strategy.

RELATED: New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

Gore announced that Discovery intends to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for employees in South Africa from 1 January 2022.

He added that the policy recognises employees’ right to object to the vaccination and has built in a process to manage this.

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the Discovery Group CEO on The Money Show.

It's not about the law necessarily; the law I think is pretty clear... We're doing it in a very careful way and I think we've done all the due diligence on the law and the process... It will be done in a way that is based on mutual respect...

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

But, ultimately, if you have just a personal view about the vaccine and there's no acceptable position, you can't work at Discovery - that's ultimately what it will mean.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Gore says he hopes other companies will follow Discovery's example "because vaccinating people is the only lever against death and to save lives."

We have a legal obligation to protect our staff, but I think this is an argument about morality, frankly. The fact is we're surrounded by death... Discovery's lost 14,000 clients, 20 employees...

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

The data coming out of the vaccine is so unequivocal - they're effective and safe... and the vaccine rollout has been so strong now that there's no shortage of access.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

It's pretty clear that we do need to act and given Discovery's purpose of making people healthier, our role in the fight and response against the pandemic its' pretty clear we had to do this.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Listen to the in-depth interview below:




2 September 2021 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore
Discovery
Discovery Health
Discovery Limited
company results
Covid-19 vaccination
mandatory vaccination

More from Business

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz

2 September 2021 2:44 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI

1 September 2021 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn

1 September 2021 7:15 PM

Only to peak too soon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

1 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape

1 September 2021 1:29 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund

1 September 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist

1 September 2021 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans

1 September 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases

Lifestyle

Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

If Denel collapses, so will SA’s defence industry - warns Parly’s Cyril Xaba

2 September 2021 6:55 PM

Winde calls on Ramaphosa to relax lockdown regulations to level 2

2 September 2021 6:45 PM

Cele: Investigators have strong lead in Umlazi mass shooting probe

2 September 2021 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA