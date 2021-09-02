DIY advice: How to check your home for structural damage





Big cracks are a tell tale sign of structural damage to a building

Bulging of the plaster and flaking of the concrete is an indication of water damage that must be inspected urgently

Buildings with waterproofing issues are more prone to experiencing serious structural issues

© rh2010/123rf.com

Two months after a deadly apartment complex collapse in Miami, law makers are are hoping to bring in changes that could make multiple storied buildings much safer.

Structural issues are believed to be the reason behind the building collapse, in which 98 people were killed.

There is currently a mandated 40-year recertification process where safety checks MUST be carried out on older buildings.

Law makers are now proposing to shrink that to 30 years, in the wake of the disaster.

Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management says there are tell tale signs to check if your building has structural issues.

If you have spalling or structural cracks, you will see pieces of concrete falling off. You will see big cracks appearing. Angelo d’Ambrosio - IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management

If there is a bulge...on the structural side it could be that the metal rods in the wall have started to spall. The metal has started to flake, started to come apart and that's pushed the plaster off. That's a tell tale sign that there's a combination of oxygen and water getting into the building. Angelo d’Ambrosio - IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management

A problem that's related to water, which might be a medium priority, if you don't tackle the water issue immediately, it's going to become a high priority soon. Angelo d’Ambrosio - IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.