Cosatu against use of 'vaccine proof' to control access to public facilities
- Trade union Cosatu has objected to the possible introduction of a Covid-19 vaccine card system which would limit access to public facilities
- Cosatu's Matthew Parks says imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated could further polarise the debate on vaccines
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has slammed a proposal that a vaccine card system be used to limit access to public facilities in South Africa.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the government is considering restricting access to public facilities to those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Phaahla made the announcement while briefing the National Council of Provinces on the government’s vaccination drive.
RELATED: Mandatory jabs for Discovery staff a justified decision, says labour law expert
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks says it would be unconstitutional for the government to deprive unvaccinated people of access to state services.
Parks says the proposal is a "public distraction" that only fuels anti-vaxxers and deepens the polarising debate on Covid-19 vaccines.
He argues that a vaccine card/proof system could be used for live events and the hospitality trade, not for access to public facilities.
RELATED: 'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan
Parks adds that says citizens need to be educated and incentivised, not threatened.
"To threaten people is not going to help us, it's just going to distract us", Parks tells CapeTalk.
It would be unconstitutional in a deomocracy... We have other vaccines that people are required to take but we don't deny people the right to public services.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
It's an unhelpful thing. I think it would stand Constitutional Court challenges and but also, it's an unnecessary public distraction. What we need to do is to persuade people to embrace vaccines, to educate them on why they must vaccinate, and to assist them to go and do it.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_167783651_side-view-portrait-of-young-female-doctor-vaccinating-african-american-man-in-medical-clinic-copy-sp.html?vti=mno5cj6rb0wdm65xo6-1-82
