Cosatu against use of 'vaccine proof' to control access to public facilities





Trade union Cosatu has objected to the possible introduction of a Covid-19 vaccine card system which would limit access to public facilities

Cosatu's Matthew Parks says imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated could further polarise the debate on vaccines

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has slammed a proposal that a vaccine card system be used to limit access to public facilities in South Africa.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the government is considering restricting access to public facilities to those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Phaahla made the announcement while briefing the National Council of Provinces on the government’s vaccination drive.

Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks says it would be unconstitutional for the government to deprive unvaccinated people of access to state services.

Parks says the proposal is a "public distraction" that only fuels anti-vaxxers and deepens the polarising debate on Covid-19 vaccines.

He argues that a vaccine card/proof system could be used for live events and the hospitality trade, not for access to public facilities.

Parks adds that says citizens need to be educated and incentivised, not threatened.

"To threaten people is not going to help us, it's just going to distract us", Parks tells CapeTalk.

It would be unconstitutional in a deomocracy... We have other vaccines that people are required to take but we don't deny people the right to public services. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu