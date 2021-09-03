Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Mandatory jabs for Discovery staff a justified decision, says labour law expert

3 September 2021 8:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Discovery Group
mandatory vaccine
Discovery mandatory vaccination
mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to labour law expert Patrick Deale about Discovery's move to introduce mandatory jabs for staff.
  • Discovery has become the first JSE-listed company to opt for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all staff
  • The health insurer says all employees will have to be vaccinated from January next year
  • Labour law expert Patrick Deale says the move can be supported by legislation and national policy
Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Labour law specialist Patrick Deale believes that the Discovery Group's mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy is legally justified.

Group CEO Adrian Gore announced that Discovery intends to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for employees in South Africa from 1 January 2022.

RELATED: 'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

Deale says the decision is a reasonable one to make in the context of a global health pandemic.

He says employers sometimes have to protect 'the greater good' by limiting individual rights.

Deale adds that there's a growing international trend towards making vaccinations mandatory for staff as companies make workspaces safer in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED: New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

I think he [Adrian Gore] is correct. I think he's justified in deciding on that policy for Discovery.

Patrick Deale, Specialist in Labour Law and Employment Relations - Deale Attorneys

The rights of individuals or collectives, in terms of the Constitution, are not absolute. They can be limited by public policy. They can be determined to be less important in the interests of the greater good.

Patrick Deale, Specialist in Labour Law and Employment Relations - Deale Attorneys

In the context of a global health pandemic, this is a prime example of when the protection of the greater good will outtrump individual rights.

Patrick Deale, Specialist in Labour Law and Employment Relations - Deale Attorneys

There's a duty on employers to maintain a safe working environment, and if they don't they could be liable. So they must assess what those risks are and take reasonable steps to protect the majority or all of their employees.

Patrick Deale, Specialist in Labour Law and Employment Relations - Deale Attorneys



