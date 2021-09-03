'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection'





Rhodes University professor Charlie Shackleton says the wage rates for informally employed gardeners in SA is not enough to cover basic needs

The prof co-authored a study that found that most household gardeners earn at or below the minimum wage

He says more research is needed about the employment of household gardeners in SA in order to help shape policies and regulations to protect them

Image: © 123rf/rh2010

Almost two-thirds of household gardeners in the informal economy earn at or below the minimum wage for the domestic worker sector.

That's according to Rhodes University researcher Professor Charlie Shackleton, who co-authored a study exploring the informal employment of household gardeners in South Africa.

The study was conducted by profiling gardeners employed by private households in 12 towns and cities of varying size in the Eastern Cape.

It found that there are just under one million informally employed gardeners nationally.

Most of the gardeners are employed by one or more households for an average of two days a week, says Prof Shackleton.

They value the gardening job that they held despite the low pay.

Shackleton says household gardeners need to organise and lobby for legislative protection in line with regulations for the domestic worker sector.

He says more data is needed to formulate policy and regulatory interventions.

We don't have enough data, but it's certainly no better, probably the same and if not worse [than the plight of domestic workers]. Prof Charlie Shackleton, Research Chair - Interdisciplinary Science in Land & Natural Resource Use for Sustainable Livelihoods (Rhodes Uni)

Most household gardeners have one or two days of employment per week... The norm is a single day or two days per week. Prof Charlie Shackleton, Research Chair - Interdisciplinary Science in Land & Natural Resource Use for Sustainable Livelihoods (Rhodes Uni)

We found that just under half of them were earning below the minimum wage and a further 20% were earning at the minimum wage. Prof Charlie Shackleton, Research Chair - Interdisciplinary Science in Land & Natural Resource Use for Sustainable Livelihoods (Rhodes Uni)