Rugby player's brain function can deteriorate after just a single season - study





A new study reveals that a player's brain function can deteriorate in just one season

The published research studied professional players in the Pro Guinness rugby championship

© Ruslan Kokarev/123rf

A study has found that professional rugby players experience a decline in both blood flow to the brain and cognitive functioning after just one season.

Researchers at the University of South Wales followed a professional team, testing players before the season began, again, in the middle, and then after the season.

The study also suggests that it is not only concussions that are to blame for the reduction in cognitive function. It found that repetitive contacts, or sub-concussions, sustained through rugby also play a role in the decline seen in players.

The research was published earlier this week in the September edition of the Journal of Experimental Physiology.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the principal investigator of the study, Professor Damian Bailey, who is a professor of physiology and biochemistry at the University of South Wales.

Prof Bailey says he like many others is passionate about rugby.

We're really keen to keep the game going. We're really keen to protect the players as best we can, not only so we can watch them on the field, but so that they can live a healthy and long life. Professor Damian Bailey, Physiology and Biochemistry - University of South Wales

This study focused on adult professional rugby players who played in the Guinness Pro 14 United Rugby Championship.

So [in this study] the brain is fully grown and fully matured. Professor Damian Bailey, Physiology and Biochemistry - University of South Wales

But there is every reason to believe that in children the contact can have an even bigger impact and more adverse clinical consequences because the growing brain is especially fragile and is even hungrier than an adult brain for oxygen and glucose, the two fuels that the brain really leans on. Professor Damian Bailey, Physiology and Biochemistry - University of South Wales

Many concussions that occur do not lead to a loss of consciousness he explains.

We have kept it even simpler. We are not focusing on concussions per se, but we're just focusing on contact - almost accidental brain contacts if you like, like tackles, collisions, mauls, rucks, and scrums. Professor Damian Bailey, Physiology and Biochemistry - University of South Wales

All these have a cumulative toll, he notes.

Certainly, as far as adults are concerned we can look to reduce contact. Professor Damian Bailey, Physiology and Biochemistry - University of South Wales