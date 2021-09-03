SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé
-
In August, The New York times revealed Johnson & Johnson was exporting millions of vaccine doses from still largely unvaccinated South Africa to Europe, which has fully vaccinated 70% of its population
-
Johnson & Johnson was sending vaccines abroad despite having delivered only 13% of the 31 million doses it is contractually obliged to supply to South Africa
-
All exports have now been halted and vaccines already in Europe will be returned
READ: Covid vaccines produced in Africa are being exported to Europe - The New York Times
Exports of South African-made Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to Europe has been put on hold.
Alarm bells rang last month when The New York Times revealed that Johnson & Johnson was shipping Covid-19 vaccines to Europe, despite them being prepared in Gqeberha.
In August, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed shock at the news, as African countries are lagging way behind in vaccinations, compared to European countries.
The vaccines that have already made their way to Europe will be returned.
J&J is contractually obliged to supply South Africa with 31 million of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccines, of which they’ve only delivered about 13%.
South Africa has fully vaccinated 10.5% of its population while in the European Union about 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.
Only about 3% of Africans are fully inoculated.
Refilwe Moloto asked Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative how this came about, and the significance thereof (scroll up to listen).
The New York Times… revealed that millions of vaccines left Aspen’s plant for Europe and that Europe was being prioritised in terms of deliveries… And that Johnson & Johnson has forced the South African government to agree to not have any export restrictions… The result was that, while we entered wave three, and while Africa is still waiting for the vaccines promised to them… About 32 million vaccines left our shores and another 10 million were about to leave…Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative
We are taking legal steps… We want to know what else is in those contracts…Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative
Johnson & Johnson has only delivered about 13% on that contract, that’s shameful and shocking… You just cannot manage a pandemic with so much secrecy… It’s absurd to send 42 million vaccine doses filled by Aspen to Europe when they have 70% vaccinations rates! It’s scandalous! …Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
