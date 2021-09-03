Maths and Science marks regress under Covid – study





Telkom Foundation data shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenges already being faced with regard to Maths and Science as a subject

Learners studied were found to be two or three grades behind in Maths and Science where they were supposed to be

© smolaw11/123rf.com

Unsurprisingly, high-school marks have taken a gloomy regressive knock during the pandemic.

According to data released by the Telkom Foundation shows the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on school learners in the critical areas of mathematics and science.

Zain Johnson talks to Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager of the Telkom Foundation about the findings.

We have been working with these learners since grade 8 and moving with them and the first cohort is currently in grade 12. Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager - Telkom Foundation

We have been looking at their Maths and Science subjects, as we support those. Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager - Telkom Foundation

Kunene explains that the Telkom Foundation's aim is to offer support to learners and unemployed youth access to digital skills in order to prepare them for the future world of work.

They focus on the ICT space, he explains, as the world changes.

We make sure learners are prepared, and not being trained for the economy we have let go. Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager - Telkom Foundation

He says the issues impacting marks are not only as a result of Covid, but the pandemic has certainly added to the challenges this country has been facing in this regard.