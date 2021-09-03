Maths and Science marks regress under Covid – study
- Telkom Foundation data shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenges already being faced with regard to Maths and Science as a subject
- Learners studied were found to be two or three grades behind in Maths and Science where they were supposed to be
Unsurprisingly, high-school marks have taken a gloomy regressive knock during the pandemic.
According to data released by the Telkom Foundation shows the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on school learners in the critical areas of mathematics and science.
Zain Johnson talks to Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager of the Telkom Foundation about the findings.
We have been working with these learners since grade 8 and moving with them and the first cohort is currently in grade 12.Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager - Telkom Foundation
We have been looking at their Maths and Science subjects, as we support those.Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager - Telkom Foundation
Kunene explains that the Telkom Foundation's aim is to offer support to learners and unemployed youth access to digital skills in order to prepare them for the future world of work.
They focus on the ICT space, he explains, as the world changes.
We make sure learners are prepared, and not being trained for the economy we have let go.Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager - Telkom Foundation
He says the issues impacting marks are not only as a result of Covid, but the pandemic has certainly added to the challenges this country has been facing in this regard.
When we started working with learners, we found they had a content gap, and performing two or three grades behind where they are supposed to be.Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager - Telkom Foundation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91513277_lecture-room-or-school-empty-classroom-with-desks-and-chair-iron-wood-in-high-school-thailand-interi.html
More from Local
Cosatu against use of 'vaccine proof' to control access to public facilities
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about a proposed vaccine card system in SA.Read More
'Western Cape still in the danger zone but we've passed the peak' - Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial update on the Covid-19 response.Read More
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint
Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Craig Smith, the head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme.Read More
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans
Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings.Read More
No indication that two mass shootings in Umlazi are linked at this stage
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the mass shootings in Umlazi.Read More
'High electricity tariffs huge setback for peope trying to climb out of poverty'
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to SAFCEI executive director Francesca de Gasparis about high electricity tariffs.Read More
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price.Read More