ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show
-
ABBA has a new 10-track album, with two of the songs already out
-
The band is building a special, high-tech stadium where they will be performing virtually as avatars
Swedish pop legends ABBA has announced its first studio album in 40 years.
ABBA Voyage is scheduled for release in November, before a series of high-tech concerts where virtual avatars will play their hits in a specially built arena in London.
The avatars, who will resemble the band members in their prime 40 years ago, will tirelessly and faultlessly perform six nights a week.
The band, who split up in 1982, for many years maintained they would never reform.
In 2000 the band turned down $1 billion to tour.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:44).
They have two songs out of what will be a 10-track new album. Their first one in 40 years! … One is called ‘I still have faith in you’. It’s a slow builder… but by the end, I have to say, I think you’ll be hooked. It’s got soaring harmonies and vocals. Honestly, I felt a tingle… It’s a really good one to come back with…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
The other song is ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’, which immediately takes you. It’s extraordinary! They are two, really good, thoughtful, interesting pop songs…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
This is so ABBA; they are building a special stadium… They are performing as avatars… There will be virtual performances of themselves singing their new songs and old hits… Mamma Mia, here we go again!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/the-star-of-pop-music-figure-of-wax-3981219/
