What's good to binge on TV this weekend
- B Positive - Starts on Friday 3 September on M-Net at 19h00 (channel 101)
It's a comedy series with Thomas Middleditch from Silicon Valley.
The premise of the show revolves around Drew, a therapist and newly divorced therapist with a rare blood type, whose body is going into renal failure.
He urgently need a kidney transplant and the only suitable donor is a wild friend from school named Gina, who drinks like a fish and does drugs.
Drew and Gina rekindle a friendship, as he has to convince her live a healthier life.
That's oddly specific, Gina. pic.twitter.com/PxGdBgpYd2— B Positive (@BPositive) August 19, 2021
- Gangs of London (Drama series) on Showmax - Season 1
There are loads of famous faces in this series, including Sean Wallace from Peaky Blinders fame.
The head of London's most powerful crime family is assassinated, leaving a son to take over his murdered criminal dad’s empire.
Good news is that it's already been renewed for second season.
@gangs_of_london #gangsoflondon #Season2 pic.twitter.com/HX7HvkhJcj— Gangs Of London (@gangs_of_london) July 1, 2020
It's dark, it's gritty. Loads of betrayals. Back door dealings with the underworld, A really nice drama.Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus magazine
- Metal Shop Masters (Reality Show) on Netflix - Season 1
There’s this horrible misconception that an engineering factory is a man’s world.
This show takes six of the USA’s best welders and metal workers and puts them to the challenge.
I can tell you now that the girls shock their male counterparts with the quality of their work.Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus magazine
- Grace and Frankie (Comedy) on Netflix - Season 7
This hilarious comedy stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as Grace and Frankie.
And as long as they can remember, they've been rivals.
They however find they have something in common when they learn that their husbands have fallen in love with each other and want to get married.
As their lives appear to be falling apart around them, the ladies realise they can only really rely on each other.
It also stars Martin Sheen, who plays Grace's husband and Sam Waterston, who plays Frankie's husband, Sol.
He's baaaaaaaaaaack. pic.twitter.com/17J2Ve8eRo— Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) August 31, 2021
They become best friends, they start interesting businesses together. They talk about issues as older women, when it comes to sex, when it comes to getting off the toilet, and how difficult it is. They address so many funny situations, but real situations.Annzra Denita
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interviews
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_99205705_watching-series-with-a-cup-of-tea-inscription-just-one-more-episode-millennial-concept.html?term=netflix&vti=n7h0syxaos257qv24x-1-4
More from Lifestyle
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019
These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.Read More
Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones…
Zain Johnson interviews Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap.Read More
'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa.Read More
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint
Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA
The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show.Read More
DIY advice: How to check your home for structural damage
Pippa Hudson speaks to Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.Read More