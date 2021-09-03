What's good to binge on TV this weekend





B Positive - Starts on Friday 3 September on M-Net at 19h00 (channel 101)

It's a comedy series with Thomas Middleditch from Silicon Valley.

The premise of the show revolves around Drew, a therapist and newly divorced therapist with a rare blood type, whose body is going into renal failure.

He urgently need a kidney transplant and the only suitable donor is a wild friend from school named Gina, who drinks like a fish and does drugs.

Drew and Gina rekindle a friendship, as he has to convince her live a healthier life.

Gangs of London (Drama series) on Showmax - Season 1

There are loads of famous faces in this series, including Sean Wallace from Peaky Blinders fame.

The head of London's most powerful crime family is assassinated, leaving a son to take over his murdered criminal dad’s empire.

Good news is that it's already been renewed for second season.

It's dark, it's gritty. Loads of betrayals. Back door dealings with the underworld, A really nice drama. Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus magazine

Metal Shop Masters (Reality Show) on Netflix - Season 1

There’s this horrible misconception that an engineering factory is a man’s world.

This show takes six of the USA’s best welders and metal workers and puts them to the challenge.

I can tell you now that the girls shock their male counterparts with the quality of their work. Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus magazine

Grace and Frankie (Comedy) on Netflix - Season 7

This hilarious comedy stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as Grace and Frankie.

And as long as they can remember, they've been rivals.

They however find they have something in common when they learn that their husbands have fallen in love with each other and want to get married.

As their lives appear to be falling apart around them, the ladies realise they can only really rely on each other.

It also stars Martin Sheen, who plays Grace's husband and Sam Waterston, who plays Frankie's husband, Sol.

They become best friends, they start interesting businesses together. They talk about issues as older women, when it comes to sex, when it comes to getting off the toilet, and how difficult it is. They address so many funny situations, but real situations. Annzra Denita

