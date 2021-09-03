'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'
The government has the vaccines and capacity – it just needs more arms, said Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday
The C.1.2 variant, found in small numbers across South Africa, does not pose a threat thus far
The government is leaving the choice to mandate vaccination or not to companies
It is exploring incentives such as entry to sports events or concerts to encourage people to vaccinate
The C.1.2 COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa is not yet a threat to the country, assured Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday.
C.1.2, first identified in May, has been found in all nine provinces in small numbers.
“It's almost a given that there will be another wave by the end of the year,” said Phaahla.
“So that means we have to speed up our vaccination and encourage more people to come forward and be vaccinated because that will save us in terms of deaths, in terms of serious illness, people ending up in ICU."
Phaahla said South Africa is capable of administering up to 400 000 vaccinations per day but that the highest number reached in a day so far was 290 000.
"We are ready.
“All that we need is your arms to come through so that we inject you."
The Minister says they are considering the opening of sports and shows for spectators who can prove they are fully vaccinated.
About 10.8% (6.3 million people) of South Africa’s population is fully vaccinated.
