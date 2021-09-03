'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'





The government has the vaccines and capacity – it just needs more arms, said Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday

The C.1.2 variant, found in small numbers across South Africa, does not pose a threat thus far

The government is leaving the choice to mandate vaccination or not to companies

It is exploring incentives such as entry to sports events or concerts to encourage people to vaccinate

Love the community with the gift of immunity. © oneinchpunch/123rf.com

The C.1.2 COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa is not yet a threat to the country, assured Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday.

C.1.2, first identified in May, has been found in all nine provinces in small numbers.

“It's almost a given that there will be another wave by the end of the year,” said Phaahla.

“So that means we have to speed up our vaccination and encourage more people to come forward and be vaccinated because that will save us in terms of deaths, in terms of serious illness, people ending up in ICU."

Phaahla said South Africa is capable of administering up to 400 000 vaccinations per day but that the highest number reached in a day so far was 290 000.

"We are ready.

“All that we need is your arms to come through so that we inject you."

The Minister says they are considering the opening of sports and shows for spectators who can prove they are fully vaccinated.

About 10.8% (6.3 million people) of South Africa’s population is fully vaccinated.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs (scroll up to listen).

They have the capacity; they now just need the arms… Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News

Phaahla assures South Africans the C.1.2 isn’t a threat for now… Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News

The government will leave that [mandatory vaccinations] to industry, service providers and employers… The government is exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get their jabs… Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News