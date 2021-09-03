Arts & Culture Dept slams Wolpe claims of Liliesleaf shut down amid money woes

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
The Paul Slabolepszy Film Premiere 'Mr Johnson'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slabolepszy
Today at 15:50
Muthambi as The Chairperson of The National Environment Portfolio Committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 16:05
The ANC Candidacy Registration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Sarakinsky
Today at 16:20
Books With John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Elana-Afrika Bredenkamp
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp
Today at 17:05
Why are people hesitant to vaccinate?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mark Tomlinson - at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
The SAMRC Report on Weekly Deaths in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
Today at 17:45
The Kiffness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 3 September 2021 1:28 PM
Maths and Science marks regress under Covid – study Zain Johnson talks to Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager of the Telkom Foundation about the findings of its study conducted. 3 September 2021 11:47 AM
Cosatu against use of 'vaccine proof' to control access to public facilities Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about a proposed vaccine card system... 3 September 2021 9:58 AM
View all Local
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones… Zain Johnson interviews Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap. 3 September 2021 2:30 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Arts & Culture Dept slams Wolpe claims of Liliesleaf shut down amid money woes

3 September 2021 2:01 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Mandy Wiener speaks to Dept of Arts and Culture Director-General Vusi Mkhize who says government have supported Liliesleaf.

First, Mandy replayed a portion of an interview 702's Clement Manyathela conducted on Friday morning with Nicholas Wolpe, Founder and Chief Executive of Liliesleaf Trust, and then she spoke to Dept of Arts and Culture Director-General Vusi Mkhize for a response.

  • Arts and Culture DG says the money given to Liliesleaf under the 2015 Memorandum of Agreement was for improving the exhibition infrastructure and not for operational costs as Nicholas Wolpe claims.
Picture: Masechaba Sefularo.

Earlier on Friday morning, 702's Clement Manyathela spoke to Liliesleaf Farm Museum CEO, Nicholas Wolpe. Wolpe had made the announcement of the closure to what was once a haven for the famous Rivonia trial 12.

Wolpe had stated the farm has not been able to pay employees and creditors for several months.

But the Department of Arts and Culture Lilieslief has received over R70 million in funding over the past 13 years.

In 2015, Liliesleaf did sign an MOU for a project for R9 million which we got R8.1 million. That money was not spent on the project, it was spent on operational funding and we reported on that.

Nicholas Wolpe, Founder and Chief Executive - Liliesleaf Trust

We submitted reports and the department rejected them saying the reports did not speak on the MOU.

Nicholas Wolpe, Founder and Chief Executive - Liliesleaf Trust

The trustees were caught off guard, they were not aware. The reason being I was effectively told not to communicate with them until the forensic audit was completed.

Nicholas Wolpe, Founder and Chief Executive - Liliesleaf Trust

This was not a decision I took, I had no choice. If I have no funds to pay the staff, how do I run Liliesleaf?

Nicholas Wolpe, Founder and Chief Executive - Liliesleaf Trust

Mandy Wiener then spoke to the Arts and Culture DG to get their side of the story.

We just want to place it on record that the department has continued and will continue to want and support Liliesleaf.

Vusi Mkhize, Director-General - Department of Arts and Culture

Despite Liliesleaf being a private institution, the Department of Arts and Culture has never stopped supporting it, he notes.

It has never stopped the department from ensuring that this significant historic site remains afloat and is supported.

Vusi Mkhize, Director-General - Department of Arts and Culture

He strongly disputes that R8.1 given to the project under an MOA was for what Wolpe calls operational costs.

The 2015 Memorandum of Agreement was clear that Liliesleaf would use the money for the improvement of the exhibition infrastructure, not for operations that he is referring to.

Vusi Mkhize, Director-General - Department of Arts and Culture

Mkhize says Wolpe would have had to ask for an operational budget separately.

There were very clear terms and conditions and he signed for those and is fully aware of them, so he cannot come back and say I accounted for the money using it for different things that were not part of the MOA.

Vusi Mkhize, Director-General - Department of Arts and Culture

Mkhize says he met with Wolpe and explained the situation to him.

I have asked him to account for what he used the money.

Vusi Mkhize, Director-General - Department of Arts and Culture

He [Wolpe] is still ducking and diving and now he is trying to create public sympathy and manipulative tendencies that are just not acceptable.

Vusi Mkhize, Director-General - Department of Arts and Culture

Even this [report] on the closure. You need a board resolution for the closure of Liliesleaf. He can't go around himself pronouncing on the closure.

Vusi Mkhize, Director-General - Department of Arts and Culture

Mkhize says Wolpe's statement to the media that he cannot talk to the department is also untrue.

He has direct access to me as DG.

Vusi Mkhize, Director-General - Department of Arts and Culture

He believes the board has considered the matter and will deal with it responsibly.

We will look at the merits and demerits of this and commit financial support.

Vusi Mkhize, Director-General - Department of Arts and Culture

John Maytham spoke to Nicholas Wolpe on Friday afternoon.

Take a listen to the interview below where, according to Wolpe, the trustees of Liliesleaf were aware the money given by the Department of Arts and Culture needed to be used for operational expenses.

Wolpe says Liliesleaf did account for the money in a report.




3 September 2021 2:01 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Trending

'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'

Local Lifestyle

Arts & Culture Dept slams Wolpe claims of Liliesleaf shut down amid money woes

Mandatory jabs for Discovery staff a justified decision, says labour law expert

Business

EWN Highlights

Saving Liliesleaf: Millions needed amid battle to keep doors of iconic site open

3 September 2021 3:24 PM

Family of Swellendam baby murdered by her father welcomes sentencing

3 September 2021 3:13 PM

Kenya to appeal to Supreme Court over constitutional reforms

3 September 2021 1:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA