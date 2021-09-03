Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones…
-
Koesisters are an age-old Malay community staple
-
You’ll find the best one in Cape Town at a kiosk in Makers Landing (V&A)
The first Sunday of September is celebrated as World Koesister Day.
We expect hundreds of thousands of koesisters will be feverously consumed in Cape Town this weekend.
Who makes the best koesisters in Cape Town?
Zain Johnson interviewed Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap (scroll up to listen).
Jacobs is involved in the competition to find Cape Town’s best koesister.
It’s deeply rooted in the Malay community… It’s an age-old thing, people never know where to find a good koesister on a Sunday…Marc Jacobs, Vannie Kaap
Sometimes there’s too much spice, sometimes the dough is too thick… syruping is very important, you have to get the consistency right…Marc Jacobs, Vannie Kaap
Our current winner, Fuzzy, has a kiosk out in Makers Landing… He has improved on his koesister [since winning previously] …Marc Jacobs, Vannie Kaap
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
