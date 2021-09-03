Streaming issues? Report here
Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones…

3 September 2021 2:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Heritage Day
heritage
Koesisters
World Koesister Day
Vannie Kaap
Makers Landing
Fuzzy

Zain Johnson interviews Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap.

  • Koesisters are an age-old Malay community staple

  • You’ll find the best one in Cape Town at a kiosk in Makers Landing (V&A)

Koesisters on display at the Radisson Red Hotel during the inaugural World Koesister Day. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

RELATED: 'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak'

The first Sunday of September is celebrated as World Koesister Day.

We expect hundreds of thousands of koesisters will be feverously consumed in Cape Town this weekend.

Who makes the best koesisters in Cape Town?

Zain Johnson interviewed Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap (scroll up to listen).

Jacobs is involved in the competition to find Cape Town’s best koesister.

It’s deeply rooted in the Malay community… It’s an age-old thing, people never know where to find a good koesister on a Sunday…

Marc Jacobs, Vannie Kaap

Sometimes there’s too much spice, sometimes the dough is too thick… syruping is very important, you have to get the consistency right…

Marc Jacobs, Vannie Kaap

Our current winner, Fuzzy, has a kiosk out in Makers Landing… He has improved on his koesister [since winning previously] …

Marc Jacobs, Vannie Kaap



