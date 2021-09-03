Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones…





Koesisters are an age-old Malay community staple

You’ll find the best one in Cape Town at a kiosk in Makers Landing (V&A)

Koesisters on display at the Radisson Red Hotel during the inaugural World Koesister Day. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

The first Sunday of September is celebrated as World Koesister Day.

We expect hundreds of thousands of koesisters will be feverously consumed in Cape Town this weekend.

Who makes the best koesisters in Cape Town?

Zain Johnson interviewed Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap (scroll up to listen).

Jacobs is involved in the competition to find Cape Town’s best koesister.

It’s deeply rooted in the Malay community… It’s an age-old thing, people never know where to find a good koesister on a Sunday… Marc Jacobs, Vannie Kaap

Sometimes there’s too much spice, sometimes the dough is too thick… syruping is very important, you have to get the consistency right… Marc Jacobs, Vannie Kaap