10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
The Paul Slabolepszy Film Premiere 'Mr Johnson'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slabolepszy
Today at 15:50
Muthambi as The Chairperson of The National Environment Portfolio Committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 16:05
The ANC Candidacy Registration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Sarakinsky
Today at 16:20
Books With John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Elana-Afrika Bredenkamp
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp
Today at 17:05
Why are people hesitant to vaccinate?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mark Tomlinson - at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
The SAMRC Report on Weekly Deaths in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
Today at 17:45
The Kiffness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 3 September 2021 1:28 PM
Maths and Science marks regress under Covid – study Zain Johnson talks to Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager of the Telkom Foundation about the findings of its study conducted. 3 September 2021 11:47 AM
Cosatu against use of 'vaccine proof' to control access to public facilities Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about a proposed vaccine card system... 3 September 2021 9:58 AM
View all Local
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones… Zain Johnson interviews Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap. 3 September 2021 2:30 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

10.

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

Former president of South Africa Thabo Mbeki at Loftus stadium for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

9.

Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

Burnout. (pixabay.com)

8.

You are dying – quite literally – for a paycheque

pixabay.com

7.

How to start your own small business without much money

Image courtesy of Yortw (https://www.flickr.com/photos/yortw/)

6.

Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!

A spaza shop in Joe Slovo Park, Cape Town (picture credit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Discott)

5.

Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

pixabay.com, 2019

4.

How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

© gregorylee/123rf.com

3.

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

© alexskopje/123rf.com

2.

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi appears in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on 18 June 2020 on various charges related to the theft of billions of rands from the bank. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

1.

How to get a tax refund from Sars

© jarretera/123rf.com



3 September 2021 3:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews

More from Business Books

[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you

30 August 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back

23 August 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes

16 August 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa

26 July 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'

Local Lifestyle

Arts & Culture Dept slams Wolpe claims of Liliesleaf shut down amid money woes

Mandatory jabs for Discovery staff a justified decision, says labour law expert

Business

EWN Highlights

Saving Liliesleaf: Millions needed amid battle to keep doors of iconic site open

3 September 2021 3:24 PM

Family of Swellendam baby murdered by her father welcomes sentencing

3 September 2021 3:13 PM

Kenya to appeal to Supreme Court over constitutional reforms

3 September 2021 1:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA