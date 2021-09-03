Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
14 Hospices in SA have shut its doors due to the financial impact of Covid-19

3 September 2021 4:53 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Hospice
Hospice Palliative Care Association
HPCA
Spar Women's Challenge

Pippa Hudson speaks to Leigh Meinert, the Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association.
  • A lack of donor funding has resulted in the closure of 14 hospices in South Africa since the beginning of the pandemic
  • Hospices provide support to over 100 000 patients and families in SA each year who are dealing with a life threatening illness
  • The Hospice Palliative Care Association has started a crowdfunding campaign to prevent the further closure of care facilities

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, 14 hospices in South Africa have been forced to shut it's doors due a drop in donor funding, brought on by the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA) is a registered NPO, and the umbrella body for hospices in South Africa.

The association supports around 89 palliative care organisations that provide hospice services to approximately 100 000 patients and their families every year.

Leigh Meinert, the advocacy manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association says they've been trying to raise support and funds for hospices.

Going into Covid, they've really struggled. They've been unable to run their traditional fundraising events. They've had to provide PPE and give care in unusual conditions.

Leigh Meinert - Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association

We can provide a wide range of holistic support, not only to the patient but to the family. That includes a social worker, a home based carer, a nurse, a doctor, a psychologist and a spiritual carer.

Leigh Meinert - Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association

Ninety-four percent of our patients are cared for in the comfort of their own homes. Hospice is not a grim, dark place where you go to give up hope. It's this amazing network of care that's available at a time when we all need it most.

Leigh Meinert - Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association

Hospices are just incredible in their ethic. They will never turn a patient away...So they are hugely reliant on donations, be that in cash or to their charity shops. Events that they hold, all those things make it possible for them to provide this kind of very comprehensive care to anyone who needs it.

Leigh Meinert - Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association

For this year's Spar Women's Challenge, Hospice Palliative Care Association is looking to raise at least R50 000 towards hospices that are in need of financial support.

CapeTalk listeners can contribute to the hospice fundraising cause by donating via the crowdfunding campaign.

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/groups/keep-hospices-doors-open

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




