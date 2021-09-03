John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). 3 September 2021 6:06 PM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
14 Hospices in SA have shut its doors due to the financial impact of Covid-19 Pippa Hudson speaks to Leigh Meinert, the Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association. 3 September 2021 4:53 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 3 September 2021 4:52 PM
What's good to binge on TV this weekend Refilwe Moloto speaks to Annzra Denita and Pippa Hudson interviews TV Plus deputy editor Craig Falck about what to binge on TV. 3 September 2021 3:45 PM
Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones… Zain Johnson interviews Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap. 3 September 2021 2:30 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021

3 September 2021 4:52 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books

John's three book picks for the week.

Thriller: One Half Truth by Eva Dolan - the latest of the five novels in her Zigic and Ferreira series.

Fiction: The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak - a moving empathetic novel set in Cyprus.

Non-Fiction: Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald - a collection of over 40 narrative essays by the acclaimed naturalist.

© jelena990/123rf.com



Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past

3 September 2021 5:49 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages.

What's good to binge on TV this weekend

3 September 2021 3:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Annzra Denita and Pippa Hudson interviews TV Plus deputy editor Craig Falck about what to binge on TV.

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones…

3 September 2021 2:30 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap.

'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'

3 September 2021 1:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection'

3 September 2021 11:46 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa.

FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint

2 September 2021 9:16 PM

Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA

2 September 2021 9:05 PM

The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show.

DIY advice: How to check your home for structural damage

2 September 2021 5:21 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.

Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases

2 September 2021 3:52 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to artist and beach calligrapher Andrew van der Merwe about his craft.

230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC

Local Politics

'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'

Local Lifestyle

Arts & Culture Dept slams Wolpe claims of Liliesleaf shut down amid money woes

EWN Highlights

Damning evidence against Gauteng health dept heard at Life Esidimeni inquest

3 September 2021 6:41 PM

Toursim Month: CT Tourism has discounts and free access for those vaccinated

3 September 2021 6:30 PM

Health dept: DG Sandile Buthelezi is not suspended, he took leave

3 September 2021 6:08 PM

