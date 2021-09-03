John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021
Thriller: One Half Truth by Eva Dolan - the latest of the five novels in her Zigic and Ferreira series.
Fiction: The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak - a moving empathetic novel set in Cyprus.
Non-Fiction: Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald - a collection of over 40 narrative essays by the acclaimed naturalist.
