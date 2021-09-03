Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past





Ancestral Voices project involves the translation of interviews that were recorded in indigenous languages

The material is of elderly people interviewed between the 1930's and 1950's , who were born in the late 1800's

The text being translated is in seven of the nine indigenous languages of South Africa

This was another wonderful translation project for me. Ms Shamase's handwriting is so clear & beautiful, & the story it contains is very interesting too. It is a mixture of a folktale (uNkabanhlazana noNkababomvu) and a history of the Zulu Civil War of the early 1880s https://t.co/lfP28WcgDm — Mabhengwane Mackenzie (@WhiteZulu13) September 2, 2021

There's a project being undertaken to preserve the most priceless memories of South Africa’s past.

Called Ancestral Voices, it involves the translation of hundreds of different texts which were taken down in indigenous languages, which reflect the history, culture and daily life of both the writers and the subject whose stories they were recording.

The material that would traditionally have been conveyed orally rather than in written form, was recorded between the 1930’s and 1950’s after interviews with the elderly born in mid 1800’s.

The documents are a treasure trove of uniquely South African stories.

Cullen Mackenzie, is a linguist, language teacher and translator who speaks 11 different languages including fluent Zulu and Xhosa as well as Arabic, Italian and Japanese.

He’s been tasked with translating these texts into English.

What's amazing is that most of the writers were teachers, quite a few of them were ministers. There were some traditional leaders, and they wrote down what they were hearing. Cullen Mackenzie - Linguist, language teacher and translator

What's interesting is that it's written in seven of the nine indigenous official languages, and the range of language across it is quite vast. It's beautiful to read. Cullen Mackenzie - Linguist, language teacher and translator

I loved translating this piece. The old man's words and his character come through so clearly. https://t.co/f4YLY9iiQx — Mabhengwane Mackenzie (@WhiteZulu13) September 2, 2021

Some of them have information that is not part of the common understanding of South African history. Cullen Mackenzie - Linguist, language teacher and translator

The timing couldn't have been more apt, but we translated this work at the height of Covid, and it was talking about the Spanish Flu in 1919. It's a real range of undiscovered things. Absolutely fascinating. Cullen Mackenzie - Linguist, language teacher and translator

