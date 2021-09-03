230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC





Around 83,000 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 in South Africa officially, but the consensus is that the number is significantly higher than that, suggests John Maytham.

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) regularly publishes the Report on Weekly Deaths in South Africa, published every Wednesday by the SAMRC’s Burden of Disease Research Unit.

These reports include information on both natural (age, disease, infection) and unnatural deaths registered on the national population register.

Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist and a co-author of the Report talks to John Maytham about the findings of the report.

Active Covid cases have reduced significantly in the Western Cape, though hospitalisations still remain at around 3000. The seven-day moving average is 77 deaths per day.

Our total excess deaths since the beginning of the pandemic have almost reached 230,000 and from the very close correlation that we see in the increases of excess deaths and the surge in Covid cases and confirmed covid deaths, we really draw the conclusion that the majority of those must be directly related to Covid. Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - SAMRC