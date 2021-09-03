230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC
Around 83,000 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 in South Africa officially, but the consensus is that the number is significantly higher than that, suggests John Maytham.
The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) regularly publishes the Report on Weekly Deaths in South Africa, published every Wednesday by the SAMRC’s Burden of Disease Research Unit.
These reports include information on both natural (age, disease, infection) and unnatural deaths registered on the national population register.
Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist and a co-author of the Report talks to John Maytham about the findings of the report.
Active Covid cases have reduced significantly in the Western Cape, though hospitalisations still remain at around 3000. The seven-day moving average is 77 deaths per day.
Our total excess deaths since the beginning of the pandemic have almost reached 230,000 and from the very close correlation that we see in the increases of excess deaths and the surge in Covid cases and confirmed covid deaths, we really draw the conclusion that the majority of those must be directly related to Covid.Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - SAMRC
Perhaps during the peak of the surge where there was an overwhelming of the health service, there may be collateral deaths occurring, but a high proportion, around 90%, would be attributed to Covid.Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist - SAMRC
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/quatrox/quatrox2003/quatrox200301742/143167705-novel-coronavirus-concept-resposible-for-asian-flu-outbreak-and-coronaviruses-influenza-concept-on-b.jpg
More from Local
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages.Read More
14 Hospices in SA have shut its doors due to the financial impact of Covid-19
Pippa Hudson speaks to Leigh Meinert, the Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association.Read More
'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
Maths and Science marks regress under Covid – study
Zain Johnson talks to Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager of the Telkom Foundation about the findings of its study conducted.Read More
Cosatu against use of 'vaccine proof' to control access to public facilities
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about a proposed vaccine card system in SA.Read More
'Western Cape still in the danger zone but we've passed the peak' - Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial update on the Covid-19 response.Read More
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint
Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Craig Smith, the head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme.Read More
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
More from Politics
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan
The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy.Read More
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA".Read More
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China?
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations.Read More
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed'
Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
ANC drowning in debt, 'seems like a party that wants to self-destruct' - analyst
Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the debt facing the ruling party.Read More
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape
Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore.Read More
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun
Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More