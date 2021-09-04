Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery Cape Town police fired gunshots during a dramatic chase after an SUV was hijacked in Grassy Park. 4 September 2021 3:38 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Local
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). 3 September 2021 6:06 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University. 4 September 2021 12:01 PM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 3 September 2021 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

4 September 2021 9:40 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Town
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
3 things to do this weekend

Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show.

- Marc Lottering's show LOOT! online on Saturday evening

- Makers Landing Food Market at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday and Sunday

- Keanu Harker plays live at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek on Saturday evening

1. Marc Lottering in LOOT!

If you're looking for a laugh, make sure you've got tickets for stand-up comedian Marc Lottering's latest show.

It's called LOOT! and it's happening online tonight for just R75.

:A man steals a flat screen TV and finds that it’s too big to fit into his getaway vehicle.... A president loses his iPad while a nation looks on. A woman gives birth to 10 invisible babies... You get the picture!

Tickets are available on Quicket.

LOOT! runs for 70 minutes starting at 8 pm and is not suitable for children.

Sara-Jayne King chatted to the funnyman to find out more.

2. Makers Landing Food Market

Food lovers can look forward to a wide selection of delicious eats such as vegan butter and cream cheese spreads; eclairs and sweetie pies; plant-based African cuisine; and sourdough-based breads and products, to name a few.

It takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal between 9 am and 5 pm.

Sara-Jayne interviewed Kasi Kuisine founder Thabisho Sechogela who is part of the Makers Landing Food Incubator Programme.

3. Keanu Harker LIVE at Cafe Roux

Keanu Harker performs LIVE with his full band at café Roux at Cafe Roux in the Noordhoek Farm Village on Saturday evening.

Arrive from 6 pm for supper. The music starts 7 pm and the venue closes at 9 pm.

Tickets are R180 and available on Quicket.

Sara-Jayne chatted to the musician recently about the the release of his single "I Feel It"




4 September 2021 9:40 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Town
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
3 things to do this weekend

More from Local

[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery

4 September 2021 3:38 PM

Cape Town police fired gunshots during a dramatic chase after an SUV was hijacked in Grassy Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race

4 September 2021 2:48 PM

The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC

3 September 2021 6:06 PM

John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past

3 September 2021 5:49 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

14 Hospices in SA have shut its doors due to the financial impact of Covid-19

3 September 2021 4:53 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Leigh Meinert, the Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'

3 September 2021 1:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maths and Science marks regress under Covid – study

3 September 2021 11:47 AM

Zain Johnson talks to Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager of the Telkom Foundation about the findings of its study conducted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu against use of 'vaccine proof' to control access to public facilities

3 September 2021 9:58 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about a proposed vaccine card system in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Western Cape still in the danger zone but we've passed the peak' - Alan Winde

3 September 2021 7:10 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial update on the Covid-19 response.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint

2 September 2021 9:16 PM

Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race

4 September 2021 2:48 PM

The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction

4 September 2021 12:01 PM

Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past

3 September 2021 5:49 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021

3 September 2021 4:52 PM

John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's good to binge on TV this weekend

3 September 2021 3:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Annzra Denita and Pippa Hudson interviews TV Plus deputy editor Craig Falck about what to binge on TV.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones…

3 September 2021 2:30 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'

3 September 2021 1:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection'

3 September 2021 11:46 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint

2 September 2021 9:16 PM

Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show

3 September 2021 11:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 September 2021 3:13 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

28 August 2021 9:55 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

27 August 2021 6:16 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby

26 August 2021 2:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo

25 August 2021 3:29 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney

25 August 2021 8:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage

23 August 2021 7:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to actor and producer Luntu Masiza about the adaptation of a powerful stage play into a riveting short film.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry

22 August 2021 1:08 PM

Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

21 August 2021 8:08 AM

Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC

Local Politics

3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery

Local

EWN Highlights

CT Tourism joins call for Ramaphosa to move WC to alert level 2

4 September 2021 5:27 PM

Sri Lanka offers help with New Zealand knife attack probe

4 September 2021 4:22 PM

Court ruling October elections go ahead a ‘major setback for ANC’ - analyst

4 September 2021 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA