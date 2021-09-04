3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend





- Marc Lottering's show LOOT! online on Saturday evening

- Makers Landing Food Market at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday and Sunday

- Keanu Harker plays live at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek on Saturday evening

1. Marc Lottering in LOOT!

If you're looking for a laugh, make sure you've got tickets for stand-up comedian Marc Lottering's latest show.

It's called LOOT! and it's happening online tonight for just R75.

:A man steals a flat screen TV and finds that it’s too big to fit into his getaway vehicle.... A president loses his iPad while a nation looks on. A woman gives birth to 10 invisible babies... You get the picture!

Tickets are available on Quicket.

LOOT! runs for 70 minutes starting at 8 pm and is not suitable for children.

Sara-Jayne King chatted to the funnyman to find out more.

2. Makers Landing Food Market

Food lovers can look forward to a wide selection of delicious eats such as vegan butter and cream cheese spreads; eclairs and sweetie pies; plant-based African cuisine; and sourdough-based breads and products, to name a few.

It takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal between 9 am and 5 pm.

Sara-Jayne interviewed Kasi Kuisine founder Thabisho Sechogela who is part of the Makers Landing Food Incubator Programme.

3. Keanu Harker LIVE at Cafe Roux

Keanu Harker performs LIVE with his full band at café Roux at Cafe Roux in the Noordhoek Farm Village on Saturday evening.

Arrive from 6 pm for supper. The music starts 7 pm and the venue closes at 9 pm.

Tickets are R180 and available on Quicket.

Sara-Jayne chatted to the musician recently about the the release of his single "I Feel It"