Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction

Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery Cape Town police fired gunshots during a dramatic chase after an SUV was hijacked in Grassy Park. 4 September 2021 3:38 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Local
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). 3 September 2021 6:06 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University. 4 September 2021 12:01 PM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 3 September 2021 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
View all Opinion
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction

4 September 2021 12:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Drug addiction
Heroin
addiction
brain surgery
Opioids
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
Oxycodone
painkillers
Gerod Buckhalter
deep brain stimulation
DBS
opioid addiction
Dr James Mahoney
West Virginia University
Percocet

Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University.

- Gerod Buckhalter took part in a 2019 clinical trial using deep brain stimulation to help patients suffering from treatment-resistant opioid use disorder

- DBS has been used for other conditions like Parkinson's disease

- Buckhalter was addicted for 17 years has been clean ever since the brain surgery

© normaals/123rf.com

Gerod Buckhalter is the first person in the US to undergo deep brain stimulation (DBS) for drug addiction.

Now in his early thirties, Buckhalter had failed to kick his 17-year addiction to opioids after trying various treatments.

He underwent the pioneering brain surgery at the West Virginia University (WVU) Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in 2019.

Image supplied by Gerod Buckhalter

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King talks to Buckhalter and Dr. James Mahoney, assistant professor and clinical neuropsychologist at the WVU School of Medicine.

Buckhalter was prescribed Percocet - a painkiller containing oxycodone - after dislocating his shoulder during sports practice as a teenager.

He was instantly hooked and conned the doctor into continuing to give him the prescription for a long period, he says.

It was pure relief. I often say if I could design myself to feel a certain way, that's exactly what I would want for myself - that euphoric feeling. It just made everything ok.

Gerod Buckhalter

I also immediately knew right then and there that I wanted to feel that same way every day.

Gerod Buckhalter

When that ran out, Buckhalter hit the streets as a 15-year-old to find pills.

When you're an addict you'll find any way possible to get that drug that you're addicted to.

Gerod Buckhalter

At the age of 19 he was introduced to oxycontin and that took his addiction to a completely different level he says.

To get hold of his drug of choice Buckhalter started stealing, even pawning his parents' jewellery and guns.

He switched to heroin when he could no longer fund his oxycontin habit: "That's when it really got out of hand".

Buckhalter says there have been many rock bottoms but one that stands out is when his parents kicked him out "at the age of 20 on Christmas Day".

He took part in WVU's ground-breaking clinical trial after numerous failed attempts to get clean.

Dr Mahoney emphasizes that using deep brain stimulation for this purpose was aimed at addicts like Buckhalter who are treatment resistant.

They'll keeping coming back... That really shows that it's not resistance in terms of the patient resisting the treatment. They're actively trying to stop using but despite all these different types of treatments they're receiving, they're still struggling to remain abstinent.

Dr James Mahoney, Clinical neuropsychologist - WVU School of Medicine

I had a lot of trust in my doctors... and I again trusted the process after the surgery with all the follow-up. I knew that if I invested in that I was going to get the results.

Gerod Buckhalter

We first had this idea several years ago... We realised how much the addiction epidemic is impacting so many people. We really needed to step outside the box... We had the perfect combination of expertise that was needed for this type of trial...

Dr James Mahoney, Clinical neuropsychologist - WVU School of Medicine

Dr Mahoney says a comprehensive multi-disciplinary team was put together for the trial which included neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, psychologists and social workers.

He explains the concept of deep brain stimulation, in layman's terms.

It's used for other conditions as well, for example with tremor. If you put the stimulator in a certain area of the brain and turn it on, it's able to... stop shaking completely.

Dr James Mahoney, Clinical neuropsychologist - WVU School of Medicine

With addiction it's not the shaking or the tremor, it's substance cravings... Here we looked at a different area of the brain called the nucleus accumbens... the centre of the reward area of the brain...

Dr James Mahoney, Clinical neuropsychologist - WVU School of Medicine

Our hope was that if we're able to stimulate this area of the brain we're able to bring the dopamine back to the baseline level and help individuals be able to succeed with the standard level of care.

Dr James Mahoney, Clinical neuropsychologist - WVU School of Medicine

I felt much better [afterwards]. I didn't feel so down and depressed. My anxiety was much better, I felt calmer and really started finding joy immediately in life... Because of that, I didn't crave as much...

Gerod Buckhalter

We never viewed this procedure... as just flipping the addiction switch off... This is just another tool to use with treatment to help you... like behavioural therapy and counselling....

Dr James Mahoney, Clinical neuropsychologist - WVU School of Medicine

Does the success of this treatment underline the belief held by some that addiction is actually a disease?

"We certainly believe there is a disease component" says Dr Mahoney.

Buckhalter says he doesn't consider himself safe or cured, but in a life-long recovery process.

He now works in the field of addiction.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the fascinating interviews




