[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race
- South Africa's Thando Hopa has been hailed for boosting the representation of people living with albinism globally
- Hopa made history in 2019 when she became the first woman with albinism to make the cover of Vogue
- "My very existence attracts social and political consequences" she tells Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast
Thando Hopa made history in 2019 when she became the first woman with albinism to grace the cover of Vogue.
"My very existence attracts social and political consquences" she said while presenting her talk The Beauty of Inclusion at the World Economic Forum in 2020.
Thando Hopa is a force to be reckoned with, committed to achieving representation and inclusion for people living with albinism.Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host
Recalling her childhood on Weekend Breakfast, Hopa highlights the role her grandmother played in familiarising the little girl with the Basotho culture through songs and stories.
She helped me understand the power of oral literature, because I still carry those stories with me today. They tell me a lot about my history even though I'm Xhosa, but I'm half Sotho.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
I think back in those days things were slightly simpler. We could live together in a household of about 11 or 12 people and it felt like we didn't need much else.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
Hopa encountered a more hostile environment when she went to school.
My family really raised me in a situation where home was a sanctum for me. I had no idea I had albinism... and I think the first time I really understood that when I went to school I didn't have the language for it. I just knew that my skin had somewhat of a political consequence.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
School became a cultural landscape for me to learn about the politics of the body and the politics of colour, actually.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
With childhood dreams of becoming a musician and later an actress, Hopa went on to qualify as a lawyer.
It was during this time that she was scouted by a photographer.
Her father had wanted her to become an accountant.
I settled on a compromise between the two worlds!Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
Media was a very loaded environment, and even though I had an inkling it could be, I had no idea how loaded it was.... I actually think that my prosecutorial career had a bit more predictability... because media felt like a war zone after some time.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
When she was first asked to model she wasn't sure why, as a lawyer, she should do that.
Then her sister suggested she could use modelling for positive representation of people with albinism.
Then I wanted to do the whole glamour thing... but now I think I have a different understanding of what positive representation is.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
You could see how the politics began to creep in... I said 'alright I'm going to become this model so that we can have positive stories about albinism'. Already you're having a political conversation!Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
At the time, headlines defined Hopa as an albino model and nothing more, even back home.
"Albino is a very loaded word, it carries a stereotype and a politic within it."
Albinism has so many loaded issues in terms of politics, that no-one could have prepared me. I'm only still beginning to unpack the weight of the politics of albinism.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
Your body is scripted. Nobody cares what you're going to say... They have a script about what the story of your body is and where your place is... At the time I wasn't aware of this... There's just this rush of interest in the mediaThando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
I felt that it was dehumanising, and it would happen on a constant basis... and the comments [on international interviews] would be brutal... You could see the varying forms of racist and racial comments.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
I can't even begin to explain how exhausting it [modelling] actually is, but I really think that it was important for many of us who have albinism to be in spaces that people had never imagined us in... You are made to justify constantly 'why are you here'.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
The "nicest" way she can describe her experience is to say it has been educational Hopa sums up.
She says she doesn't concern herself too much about the views out there, for instance on whether albinism is being commercialised or whether the current representation is just tokenism.
What I tell a lot of people in under-represented groups is 'be present'. The important thing is presence. With time the representation will improve... but you have to start.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
When I started out I'd always want the perfect kind of circumstances, the perfect story, a story that doesn't stereotype... The circumstances will never be perfect, but you almost have to have a 10- or 20-year foresight...Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
If you gain critical mass it starts changing the landscape, but you can't gain critical mass if everybody's too afraid to participate because the circumstances are so hostile or imperfect for participation.Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
If you're looking at a capitalist world, exploitation is 98% likely for every woman within fashion and beauty, but what I focus on specifically... is whether it's furthering progress or not... whether it fulfils my values of representation...Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist and model
Scroll up to listen to Hopa discuss the progress being made with changing attitudes to albinism on the continent
