[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery

4 September 2021 3:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Crime
Hijacking
Grassy Park
Cape Town police
Ottery
Police chase
Flying Squad

Cape Town police fired gunshots during a dramatic chase after an SUV was hijacked in Grassy Park.

Police arrested three suspected hijackers in Ottery, Cape Town on Thursday following a high-speed chase.

A police statement says a woman was robbed at gunpoint by three men who forced her out of her vehicle in Zeekoe Road in Grassy Park.

The suspects (one just 17 years old) jumped into the woman's Toyota Fortuner and fled the scene.

The tracker was activated and a high speed chase followed when members of the Flying Squad spotted the vehicle.

Image: Screengrab of police chasing suspected hijackers through Wetton and Ottery from footage posted on Twitter @Sean_ParkerSA

"The driver ignored calls to stop and bumped into vehicles on the way as a result of the high speed chase" said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swaartbooi.

Police fired at the hijacked vehicle and brought it to a halt in Ottery.

The suspects were found to be in possession of an imitation firearm.

WARNING: the videos below contain scenes of violence




