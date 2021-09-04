[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery
Police arrested three suspected hijackers in Ottery, Cape Town on Thursday following a high-speed chase.
A police statement says a woman was robbed at gunpoint by three men who forced her out of her vehicle in Zeekoe Road in Grassy Park.
The suspects (one just 17 years old) jumped into the woman's Toyota Fortuner and fled the scene.
The tracker was activated and a high speed chase followed when members of the Flying Squad spotted the vehicle.
"The driver ignored calls to stop and bumped into vehicles on the way as a result of the high speed chase" said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swaartbooi.
Police fired at the hijacked vehicle and brought it to a halt in Ottery.
The suspects were found to be in possession of an imitation firearm.
WARNING: the videos below contain scenes of violence
POV footage of a high-speed car chase through Wetton and Ottery, Cape Town in pursuit of a high-jacked Toyota Fortuner. pic.twitter.com/le3MmQTfLc— Sean Parker (CARmagSA) (@Sean_ParkerSA) September 4, 2021
Cape Town - Ottery: Police apprehend vehicle hijackers near the Hyper complex pic.twitter.com/uEiZnIY23W— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 2, 2021
Got em! pic.twitter.com/FXpRuZwNu7— Sean Parker (CARmagSA) (@Sean_ParkerSA) September 4, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/Sean_ParkerSA/status/1434031198389604352
