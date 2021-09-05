Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[PANEL DISCUSSION] Why statistics on teenage pregnancy don't tell the full story A panel of guests joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King for a discussion about child and teenage pregnancy. 5 September 2021 10:48 AM
[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery Cape Town police fired gunshots during a dramatic chase after an SUV was hijacked in Grassy Park. 4 September 2021 3:38 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Local
Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille about the ConCourt's ruling on municipal elections. 5 September 2021 11:44 AM
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). 3 September 2021 6:06 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University. 4 September 2021 12:01 PM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
View all Opinion
[PANEL DISCUSSION] Why statistics on teenage pregnancy don't tell the full story

5 September 2021 10:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Rape
Sexual abuse
Statutory rape
Teen pregnancy
teenage pregnancies

A panel of guests joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King for a discussion about child and teenage pregnancy.
  • Dr. Shaheda Omar from the Teddy Bear Clinic says teenage pregnancy statistics often omit key info about factors such as sexual violence and abuse
  • Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King facilitated a panel discussion about child and teen pregnancy during her weekly Talking Point segment
  • There's consensus among panelists that all spheres of society need to take greater responsibility for providing child protection and education about sexual reproductive health, bodily autonomy and sexual violence
Image: © rawpixel/ 123rf.com

Statistics about teenage pregnancy in South Africa are incomplete if the data is not classified under categories including statutory rape, coercion, intimidation, intrafamilial abuse, and incest.

Dr. Shaheda Omar, the clinical director at the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, says data on child and teenage pregnancy needs to be seen in the context of all the contributing factors.

Often what we find is that the statistics are not an accurate reflection of what is going on.

Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children

Public health expert Dr. Mehreen Hunter says teenage pregnancy is more likely to occur in marginalised communities due to a lack of education and misconceptions about reproductive health, among other factors.

Dr. Hunter says at least 13,478 girls in the Western Cape became pregnant in the last year, the majority of them aged between 15 and 19.

This number is down from 13,862 pregnancies in the previous year.

There has been a marginal reduction overall in the proportion of teenage pregnancies year-on-year.

Dr Mehreen Hunter, Public health facilitator - Western Cape Department of Health

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says the province is focused on providing age-appropriate education so that all young learners can make informed decisions.

However, in the case of sexual abuse, activists say the families of pregnant victims are not coming forward and reporting the crimes.

Tracey Aitken, the founder of The Zoe Project, says parents, families, and communities have a really important role to play in reporting teen pregnancy and protecting children from predators.

The parents and the moms are not reporting what is happening... and there are not enough social workers coming in.

Tracey Aitken, Founder - The Zoe Project

There needs to be more infrastructure in the schools, prevention before it happens.

Tracey Aitken, Founder - The Zoe Project

The law needs to be more specific... It should be so clear that under 16 is statutory rape. It should be reported and there should be consequences to it.

Tracey Aitken, Founder - The Zoe Project



