[PANEL DISCUSSION] Why statistics on teenage pregnancy don't tell the full story
- Dr. Shaheda Omar from the Teddy Bear Clinic says teenage pregnancy statistics often omit key info about factors such as sexual violence and abuse
- Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King facilitated a panel discussion about child and teen pregnancy during her weekly Talking Point segment
- There's consensus among panelists that all spheres of society need to take greater responsibility for providing child protection and education about sexual reproductive health, bodily autonomy and sexual violence
Statistics about teenage pregnancy in South Africa are incomplete if the data is not classified under categories including statutory rape, coercion, intimidation, intrafamilial abuse, and incest.
Dr. Shaheda Omar, the clinical director at the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, says data on child and teenage pregnancy needs to be seen in the context of all the contributing factors.
Often what we find is that the statistics are not an accurate reflection of what is going on.Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children
Public health expert Dr. Mehreen Hunter says teenage pregnancy is more likely to occur in marginalised communities due to a lack of education and misconceptions about reproductive health, among other factors.
Dr. Hunter says at least 13,478 girls in the Western Cape became pregnant in the last year, the majority of them aged between 15 and 19.
This number is down from 13,862 pregnancies in the previous year.
There has been a marginal reduction overall in the proportion of teenage pregnancies year-on-year.Dr Mehreen Hunter, Public health facilitator - Western Cape Department of Health
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says the province is focused on providing age-appropriate education so that all young learners can make informed decisions.
However, in the case of sexual abuse, activists say the families of pregnant victims are not coming forward and reporting the crimes.
Tracey Aitken, the founder of The Zoe Project, says parents, families, and communities have a really important role to play in reporting teen pregnancy and protecting children from predators.
The parents and the moms are not reporting what is happening... and there are not enough social workers coming in.Tracey Aitken, Founder - The Zoe Project
There needs to be more infrastructure in the schools, prevention before it happens.Tracey Aitken, Founder - The Zoe Project
The law needs to be more specific... It should be so clear that under 16 is statutory rape. It should be reported and there should be consequences to it.Tracey Aitken, Founder - The Zoe Project
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109476613_woman-with-a-pregnancy-test.html?vti=n0b8n3eybnrscru446-1-36
More from Local
[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery
Cape Town police fired gunshots during a dramatic chase after an SUV was hijacked in Grassy Park.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race
The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness MonthRead More
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show.Read More
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC
John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).Read More
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages.Read More
14 Hospices in SA have shut its doors due to the financial impact of Covid-19
Pippa Hudson speaks to Leigh Meinert, the Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association.Read More
'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
Maths and Science marks regress under Covid – study
Zain Johnson talks to Nathi Kunene, Senior CSI manager of the Telkom Foundation about the findings of its study conducted.Read More
Cosatu against use of 'vaccine proof' to control access to public facilities
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about a proposed vaccine card system in SA.Read More