Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead
- Helen Zille says the ANC's failure to register all of its candidates will be a game-changer for the DA in the upcoming municipal elections
- The ConCourt dismissed the IEC's application to postpone local government elections on Friday
- The IEC must hold elections between 27 October and 1 November this year and Zille says the DA will fight for a voter registration weekend to take place before then
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille says her party is thrilled with the Constitutional Court judgment that has ordered the local government election to go ahead.
On Friday, the Constitutional Court ruled against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) application to postpone the election until February next year.
RELATED: IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections
The ConCourt ruled that local elections must be held on any day between 27 October and 1 November.
There has been some legal debate about whether candidate list submissions will reopen after the ANC failed to register its candidates for at least 93 out of 278 municipalities.
Zille says the ANC's bungle could have a major impact on the polls.
It's certainly a game-changer for us. It's a game-changer for South Africa. The ANC's failure to register all of its candidates in 93 municipalities, and very seriously in 35 [of them].Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
RELATED: IEC to verify candidate nomination lists after submission deadline passes
The IEC was given until Monday to determine whether it was practically possible to hold a voter registration weekend before then.
Zille says the IEC had previously stated that it could hold a registration weekend in mid-September.
She says an estimated nine million people need to register as new voters or update their details on the voters' roll.
The DA has urged the IEC to open online voter registration and offer physical registration stations.
"That's one thing we still will fight for very, very hard", Zille tells CapeTalk.
There has to be a registration weekend because if there isn't, about 9 million South Africans will be disenfranchised.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
People can register online. So, all they have to do is open the voters' roll for people to register online, and for people who can't, you open the voting stations and they go in and register there.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
We will continue to fight for the opening of the voters' roll to register or reregister approximately 9 million South Africans who otherwise won't be able to vote.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
