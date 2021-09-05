Oh my gatsby! Journo chasing story after dog left local takeaway spot with order

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PANEL DISCUSSION] Why statistics on teenage pregnancy don't tell the full story A panel of guests joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King for a discussion about child and teenage pregnancy. 5 September 2021 10:48 AM
[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery Cape Town police fired gunshots during a dramatic chase after an SUV was hijacked in Grassy Park. 4 September 2021 3:38 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Local
Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille about the ConCourt's ruling on municipal elections. 5 September 2021 11:44 AM
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). 3 September 2021 6:06 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University. 4 September 2021 12:01 PM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Oh my gatsby! Journo chasing story after dog left local takeaway spot with order

5 September 2021 12:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Athlone
Dog
gatsby
Carryn-Ann Nel

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to journalist Carryn-Ann Nel about her strange sighting on Friday night.
  • Did a dog really pick up a gatsby order at a local takeaway spot on Friday evening?
  • That's what Cape Town journalist Carryn-Ann Nel says she witnessed while outside a fast food joint in Athlone
Image: © retbool/123rf.com

Journalist Carryn-Ann Nel says she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw a dog casually walking out of a takeaway spot in Athlone carrying a plastic bag of food in its mouth.

Nel and her friend visited a local eatery around 7pm on Friday evening to order a gatsby.

That's when she says she saw a dog enter the establishment to collect an order before "walking back home".

The journo didn't get a picture of the encounter but says she'll be contacting the store owner to follow up on the fascinating story.

RELATED: Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby

You can respond to the tweet below if you have any leads.

It felt surreal but I was sober and my brain was just like, "What is happening?" I couldn't believe it.

Carryn-Ann Nel, Journalist

It was the first time I had a gatsby in about four years, so I was quite excited for it, I won't lie.

Carryn-Ann Nel, Journalist

We were sitting in the car about to leave when we saw the dog walking across the street, literally about 5 metres from our car, with plastic bags that the order is placed in.

Carryn-Ann Nel, Journalist

I don't know if it was a gatsby or not, but he came from the store. It could have been a chip roll or anything else.

Carryn-Ann Nel, Journalist



5 September 2021 12:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Athlone
Dog
gatsby
Carryn-Ann Nel

Trending

Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead

Politics

Oh my gatsby! Journo chasing story after dog left local takeaway spot with order

[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery

Local

EWN Highlights

New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng

5 September 2021 1:16 PM

$26 billion opioid settlement ready for next step: US drug firms

5 September 2021 12:35 PM

Mother and two children allegedly killed by husband

5 September 2021 11:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA