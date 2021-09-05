Oh my gatsby! Journo chasing story after dog left local takeaway spot with order





Did a dog really pick up a gatsby order at a local takeaway spot on Friday evening?

That's what Cape Town journalist Carryn-Ann Nel says she witnessed while outside a fast food joint in Athlone

Image: © retbool/123rf.com

Journalist Carryn-Ann Nel says she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw a dog casually walking out of a takeaway spot in Athlone carrying a plastic bag of food in its mouth.

Nel and her friend visited a local eatery around 7pm on Friday evening to order a gatsby.

That's when she says she saw a dog enter the establishment to collect an order before "walking back home".

The journo didn't get a picture of the encounter but says she'll be contacting the store owner to follow up on the fascinating story.

RELATED: Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby

You can respond to the tweet below if you have any leads.

Guys, last night in Athlone while buying a gatsby, my friend and I saw a dog walking to the gatsby store and picking up an order and walking back home. I shit you not. I wrote down the street this happened in because the journalist in me was like I MUST DO A STORY. — Carryn-Ann Nel (@carrynann) September 4, 2021

It felt surreal but I was sober and my brain was just like, "What is happening?" I couldn't believe it. Carryn-Ann Nel, Journalist

It was the first time I had a gatsby in about four years, so I was quite excited for it, I won't lie. Carryn-Ann Nel, Journalist

We were sitting in the car about to leave when we saw the dog walking across the street, literally about 5 metres from our car, with plastic bags that the order is placed in. Carryn-Ann Nel, Journalist