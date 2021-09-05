Streaming issues? Report here
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT

5 September 2021 4:29 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mount Everest
Monde Sitole
mountain climber

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth initiatives.
  • No mountain is too high for Khayelitsha resident Monde Sitole
  • The adventurer and youth leader is aiming to climb Mount Everest without bottled oxygen to raise funds for his youth initiatives
  • He's the founder of the Monde Sitole Foundation which helps educate and inspire male youth from poor communities in Cape Town
Image: Monde Sitole Foundation

Social activist and mountain climber Monde Sitole is using extreme adventure to help vulnerable youth realise their full potential.

Sitole will soon take on Mount Everest without bottled oxygen support in a bid to raise funds to build an indoor rock climbing academy for his organisation.

He's the founder of the Monde Sitole Foundation and works with over 980 young men and boys from Phillipi, Khayelitsha, and Mfuleni through his foundation's outreach program, The Desert Rose Adventure Club.

The club introduces the boys to climbing through weekly hikes and rock climbing activities.

Sitole is currently fundraising to purchase a van to help transport his teams to get to training every week.

He's advocating for a "revolution" using love and other values to affirm young men, combat male violence, and build an anti-patriarchal society.

My expedition is called "Dare to Dream". I always say that it's to reinvigorate that latent, intrinsic potential in all to dare to dream and grab hold of their dreams, no matter how big, small or absurd they might seemingly appear.

Monde Sitole, Mountain climber and youth leader

I needed to do a daring enough feat to inspire other people so Everest is the way I thought I should [do it].

Monde Sitole, Mountain climber and youth leader

The beauty is using extreme sport as a catalyst to inspire these young people and to actually mutate that reckless spirit into something that is worthwhile.

Monde Sitole, Mountain climber and youth leader

Me taking kids and ex-gangsters up the mountain is actually a revolution around loving males and doing away with all this women abuse that is happening in our country.

Monde Sitole, Mountain climber and youth leader



5 September 2021 4:29 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mount Everest
Monde Sitole
mountain climber

