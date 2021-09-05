Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms
- Former President Jacob Zuma has been released on medical parole
- In a statement released on Sunday, the Department of Correctional Services says it was compelled to do so based on a medical report that it received
- According to the statement, Zuma's medical parole means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections
The Department of Correctional Services has stressed that medical parole is an option that is available to all sentenced offenders if they meet all the requirements.
This comes after the department announced that former President Jacob Zuma has been granted medical parole.
RELATED: Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation
The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt after he refused to appear before the state capture inquiry.
The Correctional Services Department says Zuma’s medical parole eligibility is impelled by a medical report received by the department.
"Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole", the department's statement reads.
For Immediate Release— Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) September 5, 2021
5 September 2021
MEDIA STATEMENT: MR ZUMA PLACED ON MEDICAL PAROLE pic.twitter.com/9OozljlbHN
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
