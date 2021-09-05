Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Property: How to avoid falling prey to property scams
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Eduan Milner - Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancers. at ....
Today at 05:10
Local government elections will go ahead
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 05:46
Can sex ed play a part in quelling SA's underage pregnancy crisis?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Deevia Bhana - South African Research Chair and Professor in Gender and Childhood Sexuality at University Of Kwazulu Natal
Today at 06:10
No election postponement: what now?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - Director at Third Republic and CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Today at 06:25
"Zoom dysmorphia" described as a mental health issue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Mark Tomlinson - at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: How to work your way around delayed salary payments
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshedza Madega - Lawyer at Law For All
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Correctional Services on Zuma's medical parole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - National spokesperson at Department Of Correctional Services
Today at 07:20
Lessons from an "engaged" mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Baloyi - Mayor at Midvaal Municipality
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
New Forum to help Table Mountain National Park hit its peak
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Frans van Rooyen - TMNP manager
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:15
Does South Africa have a humanitarian obligation to take Afghan refugees?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Discovery mandatory vaccination
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 10:05
ANC in the Western Cape: The architect of its own failure
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan-Jan Joubert - at Political journalist and writer
Today at 10:15
Light Is Right? Shedding Light On Skin Lightening Among South African Students
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Farzana Rahiman
Today at 10:30
Why is Big Brother Naija so popular ??
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mayowa Idowu
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Dana Snyman
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dana Snyman - Author at ...
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
Oh my gatsby! Journo chasing story after dog left local takeaway spot with order Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to journalist Carryn-Ann Nel about her strange sighting on Friday night. 5 September 2021 12:58 PM
[PANEL DISCUSSION] Why statistics on teenage pregnancy don't tell the full story A panel of guests joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King for a discussion about child and teenage pregnancy. 5 September 2021 10:48 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole. 5 September 2021 5:05 PM
Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille about the ConCourt's ruling on municipal elections. 5 September 2021 11:44 AM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University. 4 September 2021 12:01 PM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
View all Opinion
Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms

5 September 2021 5:05 PM
by Qama Qukula
Jacob Zuma
Department of Correctional Services
Medical parole
Zuma released
Jacob Zuma sentence

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole.
  • Former President Jacob Zuma has been released on medical parole
  • In a statement released on Sunday, the Department of Correctional Services says it was compelled to do so based on a medical report that it received
  • According to the statement, Zuma's medical parole means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

The Department of Correctional Services has stressed that medical parole is an option that is available to all sentenced offenders if they meet all the requirements.

This comes after the department announced that former President Jacob Zuma has been granted medical parole.

RELATED: Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation

The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt after he refused to appear before the state capture inquiry.

The Correctional Services Department says Zuma’s medical parole eligibility is impelled by a medical report received by the department.

"Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole", the department's statement reads.




5 September 2021 5:05 PM
by Qama Qukula
Jacob Zuma
Department of Correctional Services
Medical parole
Zuma released
Jacob Zuma sentence

More from Politics

Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead

5 September 2021 11:44 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille about the ConCourt's ruling on municipal elections.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race

4 September 2021 2:48 PM

The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month

Read More arrow_forward

230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC

3 September 2021 6:06 PM

John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

Read More arrow_forward

'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

2 September 2021 7:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy.

Read More arrow_forward

This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga

2 September 2021 1:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA".

Read More arrow_forward

Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China?

2 September 2021 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations.

Read More arrow_forward

'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed'

2 September 2021 9:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC drowning in debt, 'seems like a party that wants to self-destruct' - analyst

2 September 2021 7:17 AM

Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the debt facing the ruling party.

Read More arrow_forward

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

1 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape

1 September 2021 1:29 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore.

Read More arrow_forward

