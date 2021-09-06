Streaming issues? Report here
Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'

6 September 2021 6:41 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Elections
2021 Local Government Election

Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape.
  • The 2021 local government elections will go ahead between 27 October and 1 November, the ConCourt ruled on Friday
  • Analyst Paul Berkowitz believes the ANC will not be allowed to register further ward candidates where they have missed the deadline in 93 wards
  • Berkowitz outlines a predicted election landscape as the ANC leaves a big hole for the electorate and opportunities for other parties
Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News

With reports of financial debt and candidates not registered in 93 wards, was the African National Congress (ANC) hoping the Constitutional Court would see a postponement in the upcoming elections?

This is not to be as the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) application to postpone the election until February 2022.

RELATED: Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead

The elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November this year.

Paul Berkowitz, director of Third Republic, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the ConCourt ruling. The IEC is expected to make further announcements on candidate registration and the way forward on Monday 6 September.

Will the ANC have another chance to register candidates?

Berkowitz says in the past parties have not been allowed to register candidates after the date.

It doesn't look good for the ANC.

Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

In general, there are concerns as there is a huge downward trend of voter turnout and voter registration says Berkowitz.

It will probably be the lowest it's ever been for an election.

Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

The court has allowed for more time to register voters.

What might the lay of the land look like going forward regarding parties and the political landscape?

The ANC not registered in so many places leaves a big hole as it is by far the biggest party.

Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

ActionSA has been working hard for a long time and has established a presence in Southern Johannesburg.

Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

The biggest opportunities are in KZN.

Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

The IFP could make up a lot of lost ground in KZN says Berkowitz.

In the Western Cape, the ANC is not registered in some hotly contested wards, he notes.

This is a lifeline for the DA in the Western Cape as they have had to govern in a cobbled coalition of parties.

Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

We are headed for more coalitions...parties will have to learn to play nicely with one another.

Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions



