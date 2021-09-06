Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'
- The 2021 local government elections will go ahead between 27 October and 1 November, the ConCourt ruled on Friday
- Analyst Paul Berkowitz believes the ANC will not be allowed to register further ward candidates where they have missed the deadline in 93 wards
- Berkowitz outlines a predicted election landscape as the ANC leaves a big hole for the electorate and opportunities for other parties
With reports of financial debt and candidates not registered in 93 wards, was the African National Congress (ANC) hoping the Constitutional Court would see a postponement in the upcoming elections?
This is not to be as the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) application to postpone the election until February 2022.
RELATED: Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead
The elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November this year.
Paul Berkowitz, director of Third Republic, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the ConCourt ruling. The IEC is expected to make further announcements on candidate registration and the way forward on Monday 6 September.
Will the ANC have another chance to register candidates?
Berkowitz says in the past parties have not been allowed to register candidates after the date.
It doesn't look good for the ANC.Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
In general, there are concerns as there is a huge downward trend of voter turnout and voter registration says Berkowitz.
It will probably be the lowest it's ever been for an election.Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
The court has allowed for more time to register voters.
What might the lay of the land look like going forward regarding parties and the political landscape?
The ANC not registered in so many places leaves a big hole as it is by far the biggest party.Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
ActionSA has been working hard for a long time and has established a presence in Southern Johannesburg.Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
The biggest opportunities are in KZN.Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
The IFP could make up a lot of lost ground in KZN says Berkowitz.
In the Western Cape, the ANC is not registered in some hotly contested wards, he notes.
This is a lifeline for the DA in the Western Cape as they have had to govern in a cobbled coalition of parties.Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
We are headed for more coalitions...parties will have to learn to play nicely with one another.Paul Berkowitz, Director -Third Republic, and CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
More from Local
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth initiatives.Read More
Oh my gatsby! Journo chasing story after dog left local takeaway spot with order
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to journalist Carryn-Ann Nel about her strange sighting on Friday night.Read More
[PANEL DISCUSSION] Why statistics on teenage pregnancy don't tell the full story
A panel of guests joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King for a discussion about child and teenage pregnancy.Read More
[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery
Cape Town police fired gunshots during a dramatic chase after an SUV was hijacked in Grassy Park.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race
The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness MonthRead More
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show.Read More
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC
John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).Read More
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages.Read More
14 Hospices in SA have shut its doors due to the financial impact of Covid-19
Pippa Hudson speaks to Leigh Meinert, the Advocacy Manager of the Hospice Palliative Care Association.Read More
More from Politics
Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms
The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole.Read More
Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille about the ConCourt's ruling on municipal elections.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race
The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness MonthRead More
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC
John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).Read More
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan
The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy.Read More
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA".Read More
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China?
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations.Read More
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed'
Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
ANC drowning in debt, 'seems like a party that wants to self-destruct' - analyst
Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the debt facing the ruling party.Read More