DCS on Zuma: 'Inmates must be treated the same irrespective of public profile'
- Dept of Correctional Services national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo answers questions about the process leading to the release of Jacob Zuma on medical parole
After a drawn-out legal battle to avoid a prison term, former President Jacob Zuma has now managed to evade time behind bars and has been granted medical parole by the Department of Correctional Services.
The ConCourt effectively sentenced Zuma to a 15-month prison sentence for contempt, after he refused to answer questions at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
The Correctional Services Department says the former head of state's medical parole eligibility was supported by medical reports.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the national spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, about the release of former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole.
I think it is unfortunate that you will have a number of voices putting forward doubts in terms of the process but it does, I guess, give us an opportunity to unpack this so that people really get to understand fully how we operate as a department.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
He explains how once an individual has been sentenced to prison by a court, the Correctional Services Act then guides the manner in which the department treats the inmate and responds to their special needs.
The moment you get incarcerated you become a vulnerable person there and so the state has to respond to whatever needs you might have.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
This is what happened with Mr Jacob Zuma and he is not the first and probably will not be the last. There have been a number of other people who have also received medical care.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
Some are even treated in private health care facilities by private doctors, he adds.
He says the department receives a report of a particular inmate's medical examination and is asked to consider that individual for medical parole.
That then gets processed through departmental channels. You then get experts, people with medical training, who must then start with that all the way up until such time that a recommendation is made to the department to then offer a recommendation based on the assessment. Then the department will make a decision to either place that person on medical parole or not.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
Are some inmates treated differently from others?
Inmates in our care ought to be treated the same irrespective of their public profiles.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
You appreciate that we cannot disclose the illness that he is suffering from. We received a report indicating his state of health which then becomes an application to look into the healthcare status of this particular inmate.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
We decided that we needed an assessment to be conducted, not just by one doctor, but by different experts. We then received those reports which were processed by channels within the department.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
Nxumelo says it eventually reaches the desk of the accounting officer with the profile of in this case, Jacob Zuma to be considered in terms of recommendations in reports.
The accounting officer is the Correctional Services National Commissioner who is Arther Fraser.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
He says Zuma was moved to hospital days after beginning his sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre and has remained in hospital.
He says DCS had to provide updates to the country about Zuma's condition.
There were a number of medical procedures and surgical operations undertaken.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
Nxumalo outlines the manner in which DCS keeps oversight of an inmate while on medical parole.
There are parole conditions between the department and the particular parolee which outlines what the individual needs to follow.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
Should you deviate from those conditions then we need to act. Remember, this person is still serving a sentence until such time as it expires.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service
