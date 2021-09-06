Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work
Concerns around the running of Table Mountain National Park have been aired on this show extensively over the last few years, from financial woes to safety concerns. A newly elected Park Forum is hoping their input will help find answers to some of these problems, says Refilwe Moloto.
The Table Mountain National Park Forum team is made up of chairperson Stephen Floyd; vice-chair Nicky Schmidt and Merinda Hill appointed as communications secretary.
They will serve a two-year term, while the Park Forum management will serve on a six months rotational basis.
How will this structure slot into the current setup, and what are some of the challenges?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum established to assist on several fronts to improve management, safety, and efficiency in the running of the park.
A park forum needed to be established in line with a park management plan which has been developed working with the public who have given input.Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park
He says the park needs to have an engagement forum to be able to engage with firstly, the public and secondly, other constituencies and stakeholders.
It is a two-way platform to inform one another of what is being done in terms of both tourism and conservation he adds.
How was the Table Mountain National Park Forum selected?
We followed the process in terms of electing democratically out of the public. We publically advertised for people to nominate people to be part of the forum.Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park
He says the Park Forum currently comprises just over 30 members, divided into three working groups: Recreational Users and Previously Disadvantaged Groups; Safety and Security and Partnerships; and the Maintenance and Permit system.
They will serve a two-year term, while the Park Forum management will serve on a six months rotational basis.
The forum also has additional SANParks members over and above this.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gischtlibu/gischtlibu1903/gischtlibu190300035/120477869-cape-town-table-mountain-in-morning-light.jpg
More from Local
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season
The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commence by November 2021.Read More
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'
Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.Read More
ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT
Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.Read More
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world
Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye.Read More
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains
Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa.Read More
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson
Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'.Read More
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia
Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'.Read More
Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'
Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape.Read More
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth initiatives.Read More
More from Politics
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement.Read More
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'
Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.Read More
ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT
Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.Read More
Zuma medical parole done in accordance with the law, says prisoner rights group
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Miles Bhudu, the president of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights.Read More
DCS on Zuma: 'Inmates must be treated the same irrespective of public profile'
Dept of Correctional Services national spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the process undertaken.Read More
Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'
Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape.Read More
Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms
The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole.Read More
Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille about the ConCourt's ruling on municipal elections.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race
The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness MonthRead More