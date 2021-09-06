Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work





Concerns around the running of Table Mountain National Park have been aired on this show extensively over the last few years, from financial woes to safety concerns. A newly elected Park Forum is hoping their input will help find answers to some of these problems, says Refilwe Moloto.

The Table Mountain National Park Forum team is made up of chairperson Stephen Floyd; vice-chair Nicky Schmidt and Merinda Hill appointed as communications secretary.

They will serve a two-year term, while the Park Forum management will serve on a six months rotational basis.

How will this structure slot into the current setup, and what are some of the challenges?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum established to assist on several fronts to improve management, safety, and efficiency in the running of the park.

A park forum needed to be established in line with a park management plan which has been developed working with the public who have given input. Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park

He says the park needs to have an engagement forum to be able to engage with firstly, the public and secondly, other constituencies and stakeholders.

It is a two-way platform to inform one another of what is being done in terms of both tourism and conservation he adds.

How was the Table Mountain National Park Forum selected?

We followed the process in terms of electing democratically out of the public. We publically advertised for people to nominate people to be part of the forum. Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park

He says the Park Forum currently comprises just over 30 members, divided into three working groups: Recreational Users and Previously Disadvantaged Groups; Safety and Security and Partnerships; and the Maintenance and Permit system.

The forum also has additional SANParks members over and above this.