Zuma medical parole done in accordance with the law, says prisoner rights group
- Prisoner rights organisation SAPOHR says it welcomes the release of Jacob Zuma on medical parole
- SAPOHR president Golden Miles Bhudu says he has no doubt that Zuma's medical parole was granted in line with the Correctional Services Act
- Bhudu says prisoners must be afforded the same rights as Zuma going forward
The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) says it will not be disputing the release of Jacob Zuma on medical parole.
On Sunday, the Department of Correctional Services announced that the former president has been granted medical parole impelled by a medical report it received.
RELATED: DCS on Zuma: 'Inmates must be treated the same irrespective of public profile'
SAPOHR president Golden Miles Bhudu says the organisation has no place questioning the medical report that formed the basis of the decision.
Bhudu says he has no doubt that the decision has been made in accordance with the Correctional Services Act.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms
Although he agrees that other prisoners have not been afforded the same rights as Zuma in the past, he says the decision will not be reversed.
"Nobody and nothing is going to change that decision", Bhudu tells CapeTalk.
We hope that as from today, other less fortunate prisoners who are in similar or even worse medical circumstances will be given the same treatment.Golden Miles Bhudu, President - The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights
The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights unequivocally welcomes the release of the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma on medical parole.Golden Miles Bhudu, President - The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights
They have released him according to that [Correctional Services] Act. That act gives the Commissioner of Correctional Services the powers and empowers him to put any sentenced prisoner serving a sentence of imprisonment for 24 months or less on medical parole.Golden Miles Bhudu, President - The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights
SAPOHR has got absolutely no business, neither the capacity nor the brains to doubt the recommendations that were made by a medical practitioner or medical practitioners that led the National Commissioner to take that particular decision under that particular act.Golden Miles Bhudu, President - The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights
'We are not going to go that route to argue and play petty politics, we will leave that for the DA, will leave that for One South Africa.Golden Miles Bhudu, President - The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement.Read More
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'
Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.Read More
ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT
Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.Read More
Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum.Read More
DCS on Zuma: 'Inmates must be treated the same irrespective of public profile'
Dept of Correctional Services national spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the process undertaken.Read More
Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'
Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape.Read More
Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms
The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole.Read More
Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille about the ConCourt's ruling on municipal elections.Read More
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race
The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness MonthRead More