Zuma medical parole done in accordance with the law, says prisoner rights group





Prisoner rights organisation SAPOHR says it welcomes the release of Jacob Zuma on medical parole

SAPOHR president Golden Miles Bhudu says he has no doubt that Zuma's medical parole was granted in line with the Correctional Services Act

Bhudu says prisoners must be afforded the same rights as Zuma going forward

The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) says it will not be disputing the release of Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

On Sunday, the Department of Correctional Services announced that the former president has been granted medical parole impelled by a medical report it received.

SAPOHR president Golden Miles Bhudu says the organisation has no place questioning the medical report that formed the basis of the decision.

Bhudu says he has no doubt that the decision has been made in accordance with the Correctional Services Act.

Although he agrees that other prisoners have not been afforded the same rights as Zuma in the past, he says the decision will not be reversed.

"Nobody and nothing is going to change that decision", Bhudu tells CapeTalk.

We hope that as from today, other less fortunate prisoners who are in similar or even worse medical circumstances will be given the same treatment. Golden Miles Bhudu, President - The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights

The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights unequivocally welcomes the release of the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma on medical parole. Golden Miles Bhudu, President - The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights

They have released him according to that [Correctional Services] Act. That act gives the Commissioner of Correctional Services the powers and empowers him to put any sentenced prisoner serving a sentence of imprisonment for 24 months or less on medical parole. Golden Miles Bhudu, President - The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights

SAPOHR has got absolutely no business, neither the capacity nor the brains to doubt the recommendations that were made by a medical practitioner or medical practitioners that led the National Commissioner to take that particular decision under that particular act. Golden Miles Bhudu, President - The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights