Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains
- Last week DIRCO in South Africa said it was 'not in a position to host Afghan refugees fleeing the country following the Taliban takeover
- DIRCO's Clayson Moyela took to Twitter at the weekend claiming a US NGO was attempting to 'blackmail' SA over its refusal to accommodate 125 Afghan refugees
The Department of International Relations has hit back at claims it has put the lives of more than 100 Afghan refugees at risk by refusing to accept them into the country on a temporary basis.
South Africa had been requested by the United States to temporarily host a number of refugees, en route to their final destination in the US.
But on Wednesday DIRCO said that it was "not in a position" to host the 126 refugees who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last month.
DIRCO's Clayson Monyela joined Lester Kiewit on Monday to explain why South Africa has declined the request.
As a country, we are already hosting a significant number of refugees and asylum seekers, most of whom benefit from the social assistance program we have as a government...adding to that number would be a challengeClayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO
Monyela adds that the UN Convention on Refugees is very clear on the process countries should follow when it comes to the issue of refugees.
It says the obligation and responsibility on looking after refugees in on the country of first arrival, in this case, these refugees are currently in Pakistan.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO
In this case, Pakistan has not communicated with South Africa to say they are unable to look after these refugees.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO
The third issue, says Monyela, is that of the US requiring the refugees to be 'vetted' in South Africa before being allowed to enter the US.
Why are you transferring that risk to other countries?Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO
On Friday, lawyers for US-based NGO Exitus claimed the move by DIRCO had put the lives of the refugees at risk.
Monyela says it's a blatant attempt to ignore the UN Convention.
You can read blackmail in that. There is a UN Convention that is supposed to be applied here. Why do you want another country to do the vetting?Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO
First approached by US Gov. Pakistan (current hosts of refugees) has NOT asked us. Now a "USA based" NGO tries to blackmail us. Africans see thru it all. Why can't they go straight to "final destination" (USA)? Why shud they be vetted here 1st? UN Convention on refugees ignored. https://t.co/boIbqppvSf— Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) September 4, 2021
