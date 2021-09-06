From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
The Taliban Victory and the Opium Economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathon Goodhand
Today at 15:40
The Driving force of The 2022 Formula E Prix Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Banner - Iain Banner CEO e-Movement
Today at 15:50
Should a Minimum Alcohol Price be imposed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi K Gibbs
Today at 16:05
Will the ANC benefit from the Con Court decision against Local Election Postponement?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
What is the status of Duduzane Zuma's ambition to be President?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet Mcguire: Haval Jolion Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Afriforum opinion on The Zuma Medical Parole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ernst Roets - National Spokesperson at Afriforum Youth
Today at 17:20
The Voter Countdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Latest Local
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commen... 6 September 2021 1:36 PM
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma' Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole. 6 September 2021 1:10 PM
ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala. 6 September 2021 12:39 PM
View all Local
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement. 6 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zuma medical parole done in accordance with the law, says prisoner rights group Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Miles Bhudu, the president of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human... 6 September 2021 11:52 AM
Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum. 6 September 2021 10:36 AM
View all Politics
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa. 6 September 2021 10:29 AM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
View all Opinion
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world

6 September 2021 11:23 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Kim Engelbrecht
thando thabethe
947 Drive with Thando
Reyka

Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye.

- Thando Thabete has proven herself in front of the camera, behind the mic, and as the CEO of her own shapewear line 'Thabootys'-

- The 31-year-old is currently starring as Nandi Cele in M-Net's psychological thriller Reyka alongside Kim Engelbrecht and Iain Glen

She's the very definition of a 'triple-threat' and it seems there's nothing Thando Thabete touches that doesn't turn to gold.

She's an actress, radio host, and businesswoman who has determinedly carved out a career for herself to become one of the country's best-loved and most-respected media personalities.

When she's not appearing on your TV screen (How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, Housekeepers, Reyka), she can be heard behind the mic on 947's Drive with Thando.

She's also the founder of her own underwear and shapewear line, the cleverly named 'Thabootys', and recently opened her first store in Joburg.

The 31-year-old, who is currently starring as Nandi Cele in M-Net's psychological thriller Reyka recently joined Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne for a chat about her work, her love life, and what's left on her bucket list.

On taking over 947 Drive:

Was it difficult in terms of who I was going after? No. I don't overthink things. I think we all have different things to offer and I knew I had something very special to offer.

Thando Thabete, Actress, 947 radio host and founder - Thabootys

RELATED: Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka

On fame:

For me, it wasn't an overnight thing and I'm grateful for that now in retrospect. I genuinely forget that I'm famous.

Thando Thabete, Actress, 947 radio host and founder - Thabootys

RELATED:Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain

On Thabootys:

I started Thabootys over four years ago in my garage - I remember having friends over and we literally sewed the labels on the garments.

Thando Thabete, Actress, 947 radio host and founder - Thabootys

On her Hollywood ambitions:

In my mind, I'm simulcasting in Los Angeles on 947 Drive, and then in the afternoon, I'm on set shooting with Viola Davis.

Thando Thabete, Actress, 947 radio host and founder - Thabootys

[[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America']

Tune in to Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King 6-10am weekends, on CapeTalk.




