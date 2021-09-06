From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world





- Thando Thabete has proven herself in front of the camera, behind the mic, and as the CEO of her own shapewear line 'Thabootys'-

- The 31-year-old is currently starring as Nandi Cele in M-Net's psychological thriller Reyka alongside Kim Engelbrecht and Iain Glen

She's the very definition of a 'triple-threat' and it seems there's nothing Thando Thabete touches that doesn't turn to gold.

She's an actress, radio host, and businesswoman who has determinedly carved out a career for herself to become one of the country's best-loved and most-respected media personalities.

When she's not appearing on your TV screen (How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, Housekeepers, Reyka), she can be heard behind the mic on 947's Drive with Thando.

She's also the founder of her own underwear and shapewear line, the cleverly named 'Thabootys', and recently opened her first store in Joburg.

The 31-year-old, who is currently starring as Nandi Cele in M-Net's psychological thriller Reyka recently joined Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne for a chat about her work, her love life, and what's left on her bucket list.

On taking over 947 Drive:

Was it difficult in terms of who I was going after? No. I don't overthink things. I think we all have different things to offer and I knew I had something very special to offer. Thando Thabete, Actress, 947 radio host and founder - Thabootys

On fame:

For me, it wasn't an overnight thing and I'm grateful for that now in retrospect. I genuinely forget that I'm famous. Thando Thabete, Actress, 947 radio host and founder - Thabootys

On Thabootys:

I started Thabootys over four years ago in my garage - I remember having friends over and we literally sewed the labels on the garments. Thando Thabete, Actress, 947 radio host and founder - Thabootys

On her Hollywood ambitions:

In my mind, I'm simulcasting in Los Angeles on 947 Drive, and then in the afternoon, I'm on set shooting with Viola Davis. Thando Thabete, Actress, 947 radio host and founder - Thabootys

